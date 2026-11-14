The Siliguri Sweets Shop Owners Association celebrated Rosogolla Diwas with distribution events, marking the anniversary of the iconic Bengali sweet receiving its GI tag in 2017 to honor its cultural significance and rich culinary heritage.

Siliguri Celebrates Rosogolla Diwas With Sweet Distribution Events

The Siliguri Sweets Shop Owners’ Association celebrated Rosogolla Diwas by distributing rosogollas on the occasion of its anniversary. State Tourism Minister Dr Sankar Ghosh was also present at the celebration and enjoyed the famous Bengali sweet, popularly known as the King of Sweets. The event saw people coming together to celebrate the popular delicacy.

The West Bengal government declared November 14 as Rosogolla Day to mark the anniversary of Bengal’s Rosogolla, also known as Banglar Rosogolla, receiving the Geographical Indication (GI) tag on November 14, 2017. The recognition came after a long debate between West Bengal and neighbouring Odisha over the origin of the sweet. Odisha later received a separate GI tag for its Odisha Rasagola in 2019. The celebration highlighted the cultural and culinary importance of rosogolla in Bengal. Renowned confectioner Nobin Chandra Das is widely known as the creator of the iconic Bengali sweet “Rosogolla” in the 1860s. 'Rasogolla', a dessert, made from ball-shaped dumplings of Indian cottage cheese i.e., "channa", is cooked in light syrup made of sugar.