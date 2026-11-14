Congress leader Pradeep Yadav claims sexual assault charges against MLA Bhushan Bara are a political conspiracy. He accused the BJP of double standards and called for an impartial investigation, asserting the truth will soon be revealed.

Pradeep Yadav Alleges Deep Conspiracy Against Congress MLA Bara

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 14 (ANI): Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Yadav on Saturday claimed that the sexual assault allegations surrounding Congress MLA Bhushan Bara appear to be a deep-rooted conspiracy, orchestrated to frame him. Earlier today, Yadav visited the legislators' residences in Dhurwa, Ranchi, to meet with Simdega MLA Bhushan Bara, who is currently facing allegations of rape.

Following the meeting, Pradeep Yadav stated that he had come to look into and investigate the matter. He mentioned that he had spoken with the MLA and, based on initial impressions, it seems to be a conspiracy and nothing else. He claimed that the full truth behind the case would emerge within the next few days. Pradeep Yadav alleged that the entire episode has been fabricated with the intent of framing political rivals. "This matter only came to light yesterday. We have made an effort to investigate the situation and uncover the truth, and today we have met with everyone involved. It certainly appears to be a deep-seated conspiracy to frame the MLA. We expect that more details will emerge in the next few days; it seems some of his political rivals are behind this. It is a consequence of this that the girl was taken away by force and coerced into making such statements," he said.

He reiterated, "As for what happens next, that is a matter for investigation. It would be premature to say anything definitive until the full investigation is complete. However, at first glance, it appears to be a 100 per cent orchestrated conspiracy, nothing more, nothing less." Taking aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he remarked that the party has crossed all limits of shamelessness in this matter; whenever allegations are levelled against BJP leaders, the party’s leadership chooses to remain silent.

"As far as the BJP’s conduct is concerned, their immediate rush to jump into such matters crosses all bounds of shamelessness. They remain completely silent when similar incidents occur within their own ranks," he said. He further alleged that BJP remained silent when former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was embroiled in a controversy and BJP didn't even let any filing of FIR until well-known wrestlers were eventually forced to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar. "Take the case of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a prominent BJP leader from UP. Recall the serious allegations levelled against him in 2023; they didn’t even allow an FIR to be registered for three months. The accusations were made in January by well-known wrestlers, who were eventually forced to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar. An FIR was registered only after the Supreme Court intervened," he said.

He slammed the BJP, saying that they choose to stay silent when their own party members face allegations, yet they are staging protests demanding the arrest of Bara even before the investigation is completed. "In such instances, the BJP and its leaders choose to remain silent; yet, now they are making a great spectacle, staging protests at police stations, demanding that Bhushan Bara be arrested and sent to jail simply because an FIR has been filed. I believe one should wait to see the outcome of the full investigation," he said. He assured that the police will conduct an impartial investigation, and the facts will subsequently emerge in court. "The truth will be laid bare. As the leader of the Congress legislative party, and speaking as a responsible individual, I can state, based on my 30 to 35 years of life experience, that this is nothing more than a political conspiracy; the full truth will come to light before long," he asserted.