Heavy snowfall stranded over 300 vehicles and 700-800 tourists on Sikkim's Nathula Pass route. The Indian Army launched a major rescue, assisting the stranded and providing shelter at an Army camp as snow clearance operations are underway.

Heavy snowfall stranded 324 vehicles, including tourist cars, at 15 Mile on Sikkim's Nathula Pass and Changu Lake route on Tuesday. The vehicles were caught in the sudden snowfall while returning from the popular tourist destinations. Out of 540 passes issued for the day, 216 vehicles managed to return safely before the intense snowfall began.

Army Launches Swift Rescue Operation

In a swift humanitarian effort, the Indian Army helped stranded vehicles and tourists due to excessive snowfall along the JNM Road axis. Approximately 200-250 vehicles and 700-800 tourists were assisted and taken out of the Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg (JNM) axis between Milestone 13 and Milestone 17 at Gangtok district of Sikkim.

According to the reports, the stranded tourists have been accommodated at the Army camp at 15 Mile for safety.

Relief and Recovery Efforts Underway

Snow clearance operations are underway, with authorities deploying men and machinery to restore road connectivity at the earliest. The Army and local authorities are working together to provide assistance to the stranded tourists, including food and shelter. The situation is being closely monitored, and efforts are being made to restore normalcy at the earliest.

Previous Rescue Operation by Trishakti Corps

Earlier, on February 23, troops of the Indian Army's Trishakti Corps rescued tourists in East Sikkim The Army assisted locals and tourists stranded in sub-zero temperatures during heavy snowfall in East Sikkim.

A total of 46 tourists were rescued and shifted to the nearest Army camp, where medical care, warm shelter and essential relief were provided. The operation also enabled the safe and orderly movement of 150 plus tourist vehicles to secure locations.

The Nathula Pass and Changu Lake are popular tourist destinations, attracting visitors from across the country. (ANI)