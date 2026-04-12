The Indian Army launched 'Radio Sikkim Sundari', its first Border Village Community Radio Station in East Sikkim, to improve communication in remote areas. Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation is expediting restoration work at a landslide site in North Sikkim.

The Indian Army has established 88.4 FM Radio Sikkim Sundari, Sikkim's first Border Village Community Radio Station in East Sikkim, to improve communication and information access in remote high-altitude border areas. According to a press release, dedicated to the citizens of India in Sikkim, the station addresses challenges of geographic isolation, harsh weather, and limited mobile and internet connectivity. It aims to bridge the information gap by providing reliable and timely communication.

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Indian Army Launches Community Radio for Border Villages

As per the release, the radio station will broadcast local news, weather updates, and information on government schemes, while also promoting regional culture and addressing community issues. It will provide an opportunity for local youth to participate, develop communication skills, and contribute to community engagement.

The station was inaugurated in the presence of senior officers of Trishakti Corps, representatives of the civil administration, and members of the local community, said the release.

The station will host programmes on agriculture, education, and community development. A senior military official stated that the initiative will help connect communities, amplify local voices, and support development in remote areas.

BRO Inspects Landslide Restoration in North Sikkim

Meanwhile, Additional Director General Border Roads (East), Jitendra Prasad, VSM, visited the landslide-affected area at Taramchu in North Sikkim, one of the most challenging and fragile terrains in the region.

According to Defence PRO, Jitendra Prasad personally assessed the ground situation and interacted with Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel deployed at the site.

During his visit, he reviewed the ongoing restoration efforts and issued clear directions for expediting fresh works to ensure the early reopening of the route. The ADGBR (East) also carried out a detailed inspection of the progress of works and emphasised the organisation's unwavering commitment towards restoring and strengthening connectivity in the region. He reiterated that in such remote and sensitive areas, roads are not merely infrastructure but are vital for survival, development and maintaining the crucial link between border communities and the rest of the nation.

The Defence PRO stated that the visit boosted personnel morale and reaffirmed the BRO's ethos of leading from the front, highlighting its steadfast dedication to nation-building in the most demanding environments.