During tense protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over electoral roll revisions and demands for the Chief Election Commissioner to resign, a woman went viral after snatching the keys of a police bus carrying detainees. This immobilized the vehicle, prompting other demonstrators to push it.

A dramatic moment at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar has gone viral after a woman protester was seen snatching the keys of a police bus carrying detained demonstrators and running away with them. The unusual incident unfolded amid tense protests in the national capital and was captured on video, drawing widespread attention on social media.

According to reports, the bus was preparing to leave the protest site with detained protesters when the woman managed to take its keys. She then ran away, leaving the vehicle unable to move. Another video circulating online showed protesters pushing the bus after it was left without its keys.

Watch the viral video here:

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The incident took place during demonstrations at Jantar Mantar over electoral-roll revisions and demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protests witnessed a heavy police presence, with security personnel deployed across central Delhi as demonstrators attempted to advance towards the protest site.

The videos quickly triggered a debate online. Some social media users praised the woman for attempting to prevent the detained protesters from being taken away, while others questioned whether taking the keys of a police vehicle could have legal consequences. The footage itself does not establish whether the woman was subsequently charged or whether any legal action was initiated against her.

The latest incident came amid escalating tensions at Jantar Mantar. Delhi Police said around 15 personnel were injured and approximately 110 people were detained during Sunday’s protests. Demonstrators were also seen breaking barricades and blocking buses carrying detainees as police attempted to clear the area.

The protests have continued amid a wider political dispute over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Opposition parties and student groups have demanded answers and Kumar’s resignation, while the Election Commission has maintained that its orders follow established statutory procedures.