Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in a pro-Congress wave in the Bagalkot by-election. He praised the late MLA HY Meti and backed his son, Umesh Meti, as the candidate, dismissing BJP's allegations of campaigning out of fear.

CM Expresses Confidence in Bagalkot

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday expressed confidence that there is a strong pro-Congress wave in the Bagalkot assembly constituency ahead of the upcoming bye-election in the region.

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Addressing an election campaign rally in the Mugalkolli village, the Chief Minister said the late MLA, HY Meti, was a widely respected and approachable leader who maintained cordial relations across political and social lines. Describing Meti as an "ajatashatru" (one without enemies), CM Siddaramaiah noted that the by-election was necessitated by his untimely demise. The Congress party has fielded Meti's son, Umesh Meti, as its candidate, and the Chief Minister expressed optimism that he would secure victory with the continued support and trust of the people.

Siddaramaiah Dismisses BJP's 'Fear of Defeat' Claims

The CM stated that during his campaign across various parts of the constituency, the response from the public has been very positive, with people showing affection and confidence towards the Congress party. Responding to allegations BJP leaders that his extended campaigning reflected fear of defeat, Siddaramaiah dismissed the claims. He clarified that comparisons with the Badami election were misplaced, as that was a general election, whereas the current contest is a by-election. He accused the BJP of making such remarks out of apprehension over a potential loss.

The Chief Minister further stated that he would campaign for four days in Bagalkot and an additional three days in Davanagere, expressing confidence that Congress candidates would emerge victorious in both constituencies.

By-Election Schedule Announced

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier announced the schedule for by-elections across eight Assembly constituencies in six states. The constituencies include Ponda (Goa), Umreth (Gujarat), Bagalkot and Davanagere South (Karnataka), Rahuri and Baramati (Maharashtra), Dharmanagar (Tripura), and Koridang (Nagaland).

Polling in the constituencies will be conducted on April 23, 2026 (Thursday). After polling, the counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026 (Monday), and the results will be declared the same day. (ANI)