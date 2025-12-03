The Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) submitted its 6th report to CM Bhupendra Patel, proposing major reforms to make govt recruitment faster and transparent, with timelines of 9-12 months, digital exams, and joint prelims.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of empowering the youth and Gujarat's demographic dividend by providing them with better opportunities and employment, and guiding their energy toward building a Viksit Bharat-Viksit Gujarat. To achieve this, the Chief Minister has established the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC), under the leadership of Principal Advisor Dr Hasmukh Adhia, to implement key reforms in the state government's administrative structure and functioning.

On Wednesday, Dr Hasmukh Adhia submitted GARC's sixth recommendation report to the Chief Minister. GARC has, till now, submitted five reports to the state government. The latest report outlines nine major recommendations to make the recruitment process faster, more transparent, technology-driven, and focused on youth.

Key Recommendations for Recruitment Reform

Faster Recruitment Timelines

As per GARC recommendations, officials will now be required to complete three-stage recruitment within 9 to 12 months and two-stage recruitment within 6 to 9 months, aiming to shorten these timelines even further in the future. During this timeline, officials will have to conduct joint prelims and subject-wise mains for cadres with similar educational qualifications to speed up recruitment, ensure uniformity, and reduce the administrative and financial costs of separate exams.

Centralised and Digital Processes

Further, the officials will now be required to set up a central cell to manage recruitment, examination, and training rules, with a system for all departments to submit requisitions online during two fixed windows each year. This will finalise the rules faster and speed up the recruitment process.

As per the GARC's recommendations, officials will now have to complete the document verification digitally. An API-linked database and a unique candidate document registry, like DigiLocker, will facilitate easy document transfer between recruiting agencies and government departments and make verification more efficient, while providing an end-to-end dashboard linked to a candidate's unique ID, allowing tracking of the entire process from application to appointment, along with a digital facility for district-wise posting selection.

GARC further recommends creating a unified digital portal to enable seamless information sharing between departments, agencies, and candidates, reducing repetitive document submissions to various recruiting agencies and supporting the Ease of Doing Business approach.

New Boards and Enhanced Autonomy

Additionally, GARC recommends constituting a new Medical Services Recruitment Board (MSRB) to recruit medical professionals under the Health and Family Welfare Department. Grant GSSSB, GPSSB, and GPRB the necessary administrative and financial autonomy, on par with the Gujarat Public Service Commission.

Modernising Examination and Planning

As per GARC's recommendation, officials will now have to conduct maximum examinations digitally (on Computers) across Gujarat and set up a dedicated Exam Monitoring Unit (EMU) in each recruitment agency to ensure transparent and effective examination management.

Lastly, officials will now have to create an estimate of a 10-year recruitment calendar for each department based on future needs, identify priority emergency services and critical cadres, and recruit them promptly.

Impact on Governance and Employment

These recommendations strengthen the commitment to providing effective employment opportunities for Gujarat's youth, who play a key role in the country's development. Implementing these recommendations will complete the recruitment process within a year, ensure timely and transparent jobs, quickly fill long-pending vacancies, and realise the state government's vision, improving administrative efficiency and public service delivery.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das, Advisor to the Chief Minister SS Rathore, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Avantika Singh, Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department, Hareet Shukla, Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr. Vikrant Pandey, and officials from GARC were present at this occasion. (ANI)