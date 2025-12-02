Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar met for a second breakfast meeting amid an ongoing power tussle. Shivakumar hosted the CM for Nati chicken and Idlis, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to good governance.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at his residence over a second breakfast meeting between the two amid the speculated power tussle between the two for the Chief Ministerial post. After Idli-Sambar and Upma in their first meeting, DK Shivakumar hosted Siddaramaiah with steaming plates of traditional Nati chicken and Idlis.

After the meeting DK Shivakumar said that the leaders had committed to continue good governance in the state. "Hosted the Hon'ble CM for breakfast at my residence today as we reaffirm our commitment to good governance and the continued development of our state under the Congress vision," Shivakumar said after the meet

Rift Over 'Power-Sharing Agreement'

The internal disagreement over the CM post, rooted in the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023, has pushed both leaders to meet for the second time, attempting to avoid a full-blown crisis. Kunigal MLA Ranganath and Shivakumar's brother and former MP DK Suresh were also present there for the breakfast meeting.

This meeting follows a high-level interaction between the two leaders on November 29 morning at Siddaramaiah's Cauvery residence. Shivakumar described the Saturday meeting as a "productive discussion on Karnataka's priorities and the road ahead", but it was also seen as an attempt to calm tensions arising from the internal power struggle within the Congress party.

Shivakumar's supporters have been calling for him to be made Chief Minister for the remaining 2.5 years of the Congress-led government, which has fuelled a political divide within the party.

During the Saturday breakfast, Shivakumar in a post on X stated, "Met Hon'ble CM Siddaramaiah Avaru at Cauvery Residence this morning for a breakfast meeting. A productive discussion on Karnataka's priorities and the road ahead."

Siddaramaiah, however, reiterated his position that there was no change in his stance. After an hour-long breakfast of Idli-Sambar and Upma, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar reaffirmed cohesion and unity within the Congress party, saying that both leaders have decided to follow whatever decision the party high command takes and resolve any "confusion". (ANI)