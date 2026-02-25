As PM Modi lands in Israel, Congress's Pawan Khera questions his foreign visits and hits back at Piyush Goyal's attacks on Rahul Gandhi, demanding the BJP answer for its own government's actions and foreign policy decisions.

Congress Questions PM's Foreign Visits, Hits Back at BJP

Chairman of Congress' Media and Publicity Department, Pawan Khera, on Wednesday raised questions over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits just as the PM landed in Israel for a two-day visit to strengthen the bilateral ties. Hitting back at Piyush Goyal's "Rahul Gandhi is compromised" remarks, Khera asked the BJP to answer the questions raised on the current government rather than raising doubts on the previous administrations.

Speaking to ANI, Pawan Khera said, "Is Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister? At whose behest does the Prime Minister go abroad? Under whose pressure did he agree to the trade deal? Who is in the government? If people were upset with us, that is between them (public) and us. Now, you should be answering the questions after being in power for 12 years. What is your connection to Epstein? Why are you scared?"

PM Modi has arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel, for his two-day state visit at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, aimed at further deepening the "robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership" between the two countries.

'Question Israel on Gaza': Imran Masood

In the backdrop of the ongoing political row over the Youth Congress's protest at the AI Summit, Congress MP Imran Masood also questioned the Prime Minister over the India-US interim trade agreement. Masood too asked PM Modi, to question the Israeli Parliament over the ongoing war with Palestine. Imran Masood said, "It is quite fortunate for IYC that its leader is leading the fight and we are all with him. The PM has done grave injustice through the deal (with the US) by compromising the country. Now, 'Vishwaguru' should have the courage to stand in the parliament of Israel and question why they killed the innocent children of Gaza."

BJP Hits Back, Calls Congress 'Compromised'

Congress's response came after Union Minister Piyush Goyal alleged that the Gandhi family "is a completely compromised political family" and Congress is "a compromised political party". Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Goyal also slammed former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru over some of their decisions. Goyal accused Congress of "corruption" and said "Rahul Gandhi means compromise".

Context: IYC's 'Shirtless Protest'

With the BJP and Congress locking horns over the "shirtless protest" of the Indian Youth Congress during the AI Summit, Goyal alleged that "Rahul Gandhi has become the poster boy of negative politics".

Last week, Indian Youth Congress members staged a "shirtless protest" at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit. IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested on Tuesday in connection with an ongoing investigation into the protest. Later, a Delhi court granted four days' police custody of Chib in connection with the case. (ANI)