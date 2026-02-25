Congress MP Jairam Ramesh slammed the India-US trade deal as 'one-sided,' urging it be put on hold. He cited the US's 125.87% duty on Indian solar modules and argued the deal would be 'disastrous' for lakhs of Indian farmers.

Ramesh Slams Deal as 'One-Sided' and 'Disastrous'

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh launched an attack on the India-US trade deal yet again on Wednesday, calling it "distinctly one-sided" and asserting that the deal should be put "on hold."

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "a good friend" of US President Donald Trump, he questioned the heavy import duty on solar modules from India, asking how it opens doors for Indian exports to the US.

In a post on X, Ramesh questioned the deal's benefits, stating, "It is quite extraordinary that the US has just imposed 125.87% duty on imports of solar modules from India. What does this say of President Trump's commitment in letter and spirit to the India-US trade deal so much praised and applauded by his good friend in New Delhi as opening doors for India's exports to the US?"

He argued that the deal favours the US, allowing India's imports from the US to be freed up, while exports to the US would be subject to the US President's whims. "Actually, the deal is distinctly one-sided. India's imports from the US will be freed up but exports to the US will be subject to the whims and fancies of the US President," Ramesh said.

He urged the government to put the deal on hold, warning it would be "singularly disastrous" for lakhs of farmers across the country. "There is only way forward. India must be bold and put the deal on hold. The deal as it stands will be singularly disastrous for lakhs and lakhs of farmers across the country."

Questions Timing of Deal Ahead of US Supreme Court Ruling

Earlier on Sunday, Jairam Ramesh questioned the Centre over not waiting for the United States Supreme Court's ruling on Trump tariffs before agreeing to a trade deal framework with Washington.

The US court ruled 6-3 that the administration exceeded its authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose broad-based import tariffs, affirming that the power to levy taxes resides primarily with Congress. However, US President Donald Trump later raised worldwide tariffs to the "fully allowed, and legally tested, 15 per cent level," effective immediately.

The Congress leader suggested that the Union Government could have waited for the recent developments instead of agreeing to the framework of the deal to "distract media." He argued that India could have been in a better position to negotiate after the US Supreme Court verdict.

Ramesh wrote on X, "This is the calendar of the US Supreme Court - decided and released months in advance. It clearly marks out February 20 as a non-argument day - i.e., a day when arguments will not be heard and a judgment could be released. The Court had already heard arguments relating to tariffs on November 5, 2025, and it was well known that the Justices were not expected to be favourably inclined to President Trump's tariffs. Why then did India not wait until February 20 to sign the trade deal? What was the desperation to do so on February 2, 2026?"

Further, criticising the trade deal, he alleged that the framework of the agreement compromised the interests of Indian farmers. (ANI)