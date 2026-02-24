Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah condemned the brutal murder of a 15-year-old in Shivamogga, calling the trend 'extremely dangerous.' He announced Rs 15 lakh compensation for the family and directed police to take stringent action against the culprits.

CM Siddaramaiah Condemns Murder, Urges Vigilance

The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah on Tuesday condemned the murder of a 15-year-old student in Shivamogga, asserting that the rise of hatred and criminal tendencies at such a young age is extremely dangerous. He urged parents to closely monitor their children's activities and provide guidance if children start to lose their way.

"I strongly condemn the brutal assault and murder of a school student in Urgadur, near Shivamogga," said Siddaramiah. "The growth of hatred, violence, and criminal tendencies at a young age is extremely dangerous. Parents must closely monitor their children's activities and guide them if they stray. School authorities must remain vigilant to prevent any unlawful activity in and around campuses and seek police assistance whenever required," Siddaramiah added.

Justice Promised, Perpetrators to Face Strict Punishment

While extending his solidarity with the bereaved family, the Karnataka Chief Minister stressed that it is both tragic and alarming to see children fall prey to "harmful influences and engage in such unlawful acts." Consequently, he has directed the police to take stringent action and ensure that the law deals firmly with the perpetrators.

"We stand firmly with the bereaved family and will ensure that every individual involved in this heinous crime is brought to justice through due process of law. All necessary steps will be taken to secure strict punishment for the accused. It is deeply disturbing to learn that those involved are young boys. Children who should be focusing on their education, shaping their future, and supporting their families have instead fallen prey to harmful influences and engaged in such unlawful acts. This is both tragic and alarming," said Siddaramiah.

"Whatever the motive, and whoever is responsible, I have directed the police to take stringent action and ensure that the law deals firmly with the perpetrators. Such decisive action must serve as a deterrent, so that anyone contemplating similar acts in the future will think a hundred times before doing so," added Siddaramaiah.

Rs 15 Lakh Compensation Announced for Victim's Family

Additionally, the Karnataka Chief Minister has announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the family of the deceased Sanket. "To support the grieving family, the Government will provide ₹15 lakh in compensation to the deceased student's parents. All those involved have already been arrested. I assure the family that a fair and impartial investigation will be conducted and that the maximum punishment under the law will be pursued," said Siddaramiah.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Earlier, a 15-year-old student was murdered last night at Karnataka's Shivamogga after a 'cricket match-related argument' broke out between a group in the area, District Superintendent of Police Nikhil B said today. "It is suspected that an argument broke out during a cricket match held two days before the incident, and the same enmity ended in the murder," the DSP said.

Drug Angle and Enhanced Security Measures

The District SP said that seven people have already been detained in this case, and the accused will be subjected to a marijuana test. A special investigation team has been formed for a comprehensive investigation of the case, and an investigation is also underway into the drug menace in the area. He informed that additional police forces will be deployed and steps will be taken to open a sub-police station for the security of the locals. (ANI)