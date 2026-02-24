Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam says he's ready to quit politics if any allegations of wrongdoing against him are proven. He slammed rival Edappadi K Palaniswami and reiterated his challenge to the party's amended bylaws.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday announced that he is prepared to quit politics if the allegations against him are proven. Responding to a reporter's question on his stand on enduring betrayals, Panneerselvam said he has continued to function with resilience despite facing several political setbacks.

Speaking to reporters in Theni, OPS said, "I have never committed even the slightest betrayal or wrongdoing from the beginning of my political career till now. If the allegations levelled against me are proven, I am ready to quit politics and take up a life of renunciation."

OPS Slams Palaniswami, Challenges Bylaw Amendments

Slamming the AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, he reiterated that he has approached the court opposing amendments made to the party's bylaws, stating that the rules framed by party founder MG Ramachandran should be restored in their original form.

"I have served the party as a grassroots worker, MLA, and Minister. No one can point out even the slightest wrongdoing in my service to the movement," OPS added.

Panneerselvam further claimed that during Palaniswami's tenure, even the "Two Leaves" symbol did not achieve victory, and emphasised that the party's structure should function as envisioned by MGR.

Panneerselvam paid floral tribute to the late former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at his residence in Bodinayakanur at Theni district on her 78th birth anniversary. O Panneerselvam was expelled from the party after a leadership tussle with Edappadi K Palaniswami back in 2022.

Speculation Over Alliance with DMK

In the run-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, a speculation of Panneerselvam joining the DMK camp made rounds in the political circles. Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran called it his "personal choice."

Nagendran said, "It is entirely O Panneerselvam's personal choice as to whom he wants to form an alliance with. I cannot give an answer for that. I do not know why O Panneerselvam met MK Stalin. Whether he met him as a courtesy call or to discuss allying, I am not aware. If a proper explanation comes regarding that meeting, then we can speak about."

Tamil Nadu's Evolving Political Landscape

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest. In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)