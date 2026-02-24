Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the LIFE Mission housing scheme a success, stating the completion of five lakh houses is an unprecedented achievement and a matter of pride for the state, benefiting nearly 20 lakh people through a non-partisan process.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday defended the state government's flagship LIFE Mission housing scheme, asserting that the completion of five lakh houses stands as an unprecedented achievement and a matter of pride for the state.

The Genesis of LIFE Mission

Addressing the issue, Vijayan said, "Kerala has always been a model in many areas. When the LDF government came to power in 2016, we found that a large number of the petitions received were from people asking for houses. We treated it as a common social issue and held extensive discussions."

The Chief Minister explained that the concept of building five lakh houses emerged during consultations. "The idea of building five lakh houses first came from an individual, and we directed officials to prepare a detailed project. Everyone who participated in the discussions endorsed it. Before finalising the plan, we also discussed it with the Union Government and the Prime Minister," he said.

Implementation and Challenges

Vijayan said Kerala integrated all existing housing schemes into a comprehensive mission. "In the first phase, we completed houses that were left unfinished. Each house cost ₹4 lakh; in tribal regions, the cost was ₹6 lakh. Funds were released for every stage of construction," he said.

Highlighting challenges, he said, "Flat construction turned out to be far more expensive than expected. Some have been completed, some are nearing completion. We realised that building individual houses was more practical. Land availability became a major challenge, so we directed departments to hand over any suitable land. We also accepted help from those willing to donate land. This is how initiatives like 'Manasodithiri Mannu' and 'Naadakae LIFE' supported the mission."

"Local bodies implemented the project on the ground. With community support, houses were completed in good quality. We examined what more could be done to ensure long-term security for families living in these homes," the Chief Minister added.

A Model of Success and Dignity

Calling the scheme a success, Vijayan said, "This successful model has become an eyesore for some. The truth is, no other state has a scheme of this scale or success. The dignity of each beneficiary family has risen tremendously. Many of them were people whose dreams had collapsed along with their collapsing huts. Counting at least four people per family, nearly 20 lakh people have benefited."

He stressed that eligibility was strictly based on criteria. "Eligibility was determined strictly by criteria; caste, religion or politics played no role. Local bodies carried out this task democratically and commendably. Completing five lakh homes is a matter of pride for Kerala. No other state can claim such an achievement," he said.

On funding comparisons, he said, "Elsewhere, governments give ₹75,000 to ₹1.5 lakh too little to build a house."

Political Hurdles and Public Mandate

The Wadakkanchery Controversy

Referring to a housing project in Wadakkanchery, Vijayan said, "In Wadakkanchery, we began constructing flats with support from a UAE-based charitable organisation belonging to a royal family. Construction progressed well until massive legal challenges were raised. Those who came forward with goodwill withdrew when faced with cases and controversies. The project stalled."

He alleged political opposition to the scheme. "It was the local UDF MLA who led the agitation to disrupt this housing project for the poor. In the next election, the people rejected him. But the flat project remains tangled in disputes. This is not an isolated incident," Vijayan added.

UDF's Stance on the Scheme

"Before the last Assembly election, the UDF convener openly declared that an incoming UDF government would completely scrap the LIFE Mission. This shocked people, because it meant denying homes to the poor. The people responded the same way they responded in Wadakkanchery: they rejected the UDF and gave the LDF another term. Had the UDF won, imagine the fate of the LIFE Mission," he added.

Standoff with the Centre and State's Resolve

On the Centre's role, Vijayan stated, "The Centre directed that houses under the project should display logos, photographs and texts. We took a clear stand that no house would display any logo or photograph. Our priority was the dignity of the residents. We could not agree to a condition that undermines that dignity. We made it clear that the decision on funding was theirs, but we would not compromise on people's self-respect. After this, the Centre stopped its support."

"The state government continued. We completed five lakh houses. Work on some remaining houses is in progress, and they, too, will be completed. We have no intention of stopping the scheme. The LDF will continue to explore how to meet the housing needs of the remaining poor," he added.

Future Plans

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister announced, "In the coming days, the government will distribute more than 4.5 lakh land titles. Had revenue officials not been overwhelmed with SIR duties, we could have distributed five lakh titles." (ANI)