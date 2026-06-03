Randeep Surjewala congratulated ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on his appointment to the CWC. Surjewala said his experience and commitment to social justice would strengthen Congress's central leadership under Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Congress MP and party's Karnataka incharge Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday congratulated former state CM Siddaramaiah on being appointed as member of Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an 'X' post, Surjewala said that Siddaramaiah's experience in public life, commitment to social justice and constitutional belief would strengthen the central leadership of the Congress party. Surjewala further mentioned that all Congress workers will work together under leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to fortify and energise the fight for social justice and defend Constitution.

'Will Strengthen Central Leadership': Surjewala

"Warm wishes to Siddaramaiah on being elevated as Member of the Congress Working Committee. Your vast experience in Public life, commitment to Social Justice and belief in Constitution as a guiding light will strengthen the Central leadership and Congress further in the fight against unprecedented assault on Constitutional values and bulldozer justice meted out to anyone who dissents. We will work together under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi - to fortify the fight to defend the Constitution, to energize the fight for Social Justice and to defend the People of Karnataka and the Country against the unprecedented inflationary attack by Union BJP Govt on the pockets of common man," Surjewala said.

More Leaders Extend Congratulations

Former Karnataka Minister MB Patil, who is likely to be inducted in the DK Shivakumar cabinet also congratulated Siddaramiah. "Heartiest congratulations to Shri @siddaramaiah ravaru on being appointed as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the Indian National Congress. His vast administrative experience, unwavering commitment to social justice, and dedicated service to the party will further strengthen the organization and its mission...Siddaramaiah's appointment as member of CWC comes a week after his resignation as Karnataka's CM on directions of Congress high command," he posted on X.

High Command Deliberations

Congress issued an official release on Tuesday and informed about the development. "Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Siddaramaiah as Member of the Congress Working Committee, with immediate effect," the release stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi chaired a crucial meeting with Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar and senior leader Siddaramaiah in Delhi to finalise the state's new Cabinet and the upcoming Rajya Sabha poll nominees. The meeting assumes significance as the Congress high command moves closer to finalising the composition of the new Karnataka cabinet, including ministerial berths, the Deputy Chief Minister's post and organisational restructuring within the state unit. (ANI)