The NDRF has strategically deployed 31 teams across five states and one Union Territory to mitigate the impact of severe cyclonic storm Akvan, with special focus on the vulnerable coastal regions of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

NDRF Deploys 31 Teams in States to Combat Severe Cyclone Akvan Threat

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 31 teams across five states and one Union Territory to tackle severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan' which continued to move northward as of Thursday morning at a speed of 12 kmph over the west-central Bay of Bengal, the force said. The NDRF has also kept a total of 18 teams in reserve in case of emergency or to provide supporting hand to the teams deployed in the on-ground rescue and relief operations in these states and UTs. Keeping in mind the prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which continues to say that the landfall corridor stretches from Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh to Puri in Odisha, the NDRF has already placed its teams at strategic locations to provide an on-time helping hand in rescue and relief operations in close coordination with state authorities. Officials said the majority of the NDRF teams are deployed in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The two states are reportedly facing the maximum impact of the cyclone, which is learnt to be in deep depression after its landfall. Of the 31 teams, 14 are deployed in Odisha, nine in Andhra Pradesh, three each in Telangana and Tamil Nadu, and one in Chhattisgarh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In Odisha, NDRF's one team is deployed at places each in Balasore, Kendrapara, Kandhmal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati, and Jagatsinghpur. However, three NDRF teams are deployed in Odisha's Ganjam and two each in Puri and Koraput. Among Andhra Pradesh's nine NDRF teams, four are placed in Visakhapatnam, three in Srikakulam, two in P Manyam and one in Krishna. As per the IMD, severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan' over the westcentral Bay of Bengal is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on Thursday, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph. Both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh governments have announced that they are fully prepared to deal with the situation and have begun taking necessary measures. (ANI)