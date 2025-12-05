Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has slammed the government over massive IndiGo flight cancellations, questioning the point of the Civil Aviation Ministry if it cannot address rising airfares and severe passenger grievances.

Chaturvedi Slams Govt Over IndiGo Chaos

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday slammed the government after IndiGo cancelled record flights from several airports, saying that there is no point in running the Civil Aviation Ministry if it is not paying attention to the problems of passengers.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi claimed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has put the passengers aside and is catering to the airline rather than regulating it. "I have submitted a calling attention. I was hoping that the civil aviation minister would give information in the Parliament yesterday itself, but unfortunately, that did not happen yesterday. He held a meeting late in the night and issued some directives, but what is the point of directives if so many flights are still being cancelled? If you are not responsible for rising airfares and passenger grievances, then shut down the Civil Aviation Ministry," she said.

All IndiGo flights departing from Delhi have been cancelled till midnight amid operational disruptions.

IndiGo Seeks Exemptions Amid Disruptions

IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

Amid ongoing airline operational disruptions nationwide, over 500 IndiGo flights have been delayed or cancelled, causing severe inconvenience to passengers.

Passengers Stranded Without Information

Passengers across multiple airports voiced strong frustration over the severe disruption, leaving many stranded without clear communication or alternate travel options.

Passengers said that disruptions, attributed to staff shortages and new rules for crew members, have left travellers stranded at airports for hours without proper communication, food, or water. (ANI)