Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal and MP Shashank Mani Tripathi slammed Rahul Gandhi, telling him to "improve his habits." They accused him of portraying a negative image of India abroad after he claimed the Centre blocks his meetings with foreign dignitaries.

'Improve Your Habits': BJP Leaders Slam Rahul Gandhi

Amid a row that erupted over Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's claims, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Friday launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader "needs to improve his habits" and stop portraying a negative image of India abroad. Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said, "Rahul Gandhi will have to improve his habits. First, Rahul Gandhi should consider the country's concerns; his image of the country is not good, and the public understands this.... Therefore, what will Rahul Gandhi do by meeting foreign delegations? He will just complain about the country to them. When he goes abroad, he complains about the country.... So such people do not have the right to stay in politics, let alone be the leader of the opposition."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi said Rahul Gandhi's own conduct abroad was the reason for the alleged snub. "...The kind of statements Rahul Gandhi has been making, I would like to tell him that when he visits abroad, he speaks against his country. The public sees your irresponsible conduct. So, people are not voting for you...If you present yourself responsibly, only then will the country trust, and such things will be done," he told ANI.

Row Over Meetings with Foreign Dignitaries

This comes after Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, amid the ongoing visit of Russian President Putin, sparked a political row after claiming that the Centre advises visiting foreign dignitaries not to meet LoP, arguing that this breaks an old tradition and reflects the government's "insecurity." However, Government sources rejected the charge, saying it is the visiting delegation, not the Modi government, that decides meetings outside official events, and noted that several foreign leaders have met the LoP since June 2024.

BJP MP Sambit Patra also called the remarks "inappropriate" and "factually incorrect." Meanwhile,Putin will be in New Delhi till December 5. During his visit, the Russian President will also hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Modi. (ANI)