After spending 18 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and his Axiom-4 crewmates have begun their journey back to Earth.

Their SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, named Dragon Grace, undocked from the ISS at 4:30 PM IST on Monday, marking the official end of their stay in space.

A smooth farewell and careful departure

According to NASA, the departure process began earlier in the day, with hatch closure at 2:00 PM IST. The crew entered the Dragon capsule shortly after and prepared for undocking, which happened smoothly at 4:30 PM IST. The spacecraft exited two key safety zones:

The ‘keep out sphere’, a 200-meter boundary around the ISS

The 'approach ellipsoid', a larger 4-km by 2-km safety zone along the flight path

With these steps complete, the Axiom-4 crew is now en route to Earth, with the return expected to take approximately 22.5 hours.

Shubhanshu Shukla's proud farewell from space

Before leaving the ISS, Group Captain Shukla delivered an emotional farewell speech. Inspired by India's first man in space, Rakesh Sharma, he proudly said: "Aaj ka Bharat abhi bhi saare jahaan se acha dikhta hai." (Today’s India still looks more splendid than the entire world).

He went on to say that India today looks ambitious, fearless, confident and proud, even from space.

Shukla thanked ISRO, NASA, Axiom Space, SpaceX, and international partners for making the mission possible. He also praised the global teamwork and scientific collaboration that made the mission a success.

The Axiom-4 mission crew

The Axiom-4 mission crew included astronauts from four countries:

Peggy Whitson (Commander, USA)

Shubhanshu Shukla (Pilot, India / ISRO)

Slawosz “Suave” Uznanski-Wisniewski (Project astronaut, ESA, Poland)

Tibor Kapu (HUNOR astronaut, Hungary)

Together, they conducted research, education outreach, and over 60 experiments during their time aboard the ISS.

Cargo and experiments returning to Earth

NASA has confirmed that the Dragon capsule is carrying more than 580 pounds of cargo, which includes:

Hardware from the ISS

Scientific data

Results from experiments conducted during the Ax-4 mission

These materials will be vital for ongoing research on Earth.

Launch and docking timeline

The Axiom-4 mission was launched on June 25, 2025, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The Dragon spacecraft docked with the ISS on June 26 at 4:05 PM IST, connecting to the Harmony module. The docking occurred ahead of schedule and was completed without any problems.

As the Dragon capsule travels back through space, preparations are underway for its splashdown on Earth. The capsule is designed for safe water landings and will be recovered by SpaceX teams once it reaches the Earth’s surface.

Group Captain Shukla's return marks a new chapter in India's space journey, especially as ISRO looks to deepen its involvement in global space missions.