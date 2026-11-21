Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has launched a sharp counterattack against Minister Kiren Rijiju, dismissing his criticism as fear of Rahul Gandhi while defending the party's historical record on national borders and economic development.

Shrinate Hits Back At Kiren Rijiju Over Rahul Gandhi and 1962 War Claims

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Saturday launched a sharp counterattack against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju over his late-night social media post, attributing the remarks to the ruling dispensation's “fear of Rahul Gandhi.” Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "Kiren Rijiju has tweeted late at night. I think at his age, he needs to sleep earlier and wake up early. But it is the fear of Rahul Gandhi that ministers in the government are busy tweeting at am. He is making selective charges."

Addressing Rijiju's historical assertions regarding the 1962 border war and territorial friction in Arunachal Pradesh, Shrinate maintained that past Congress-led administrations relied on firm diplomatic statecraft to safeguard national borders. "His own village's occupation after the 1962 war—he does not tell the world that the occupation was reversed because India worked through its diplomatic channels," she noted.

Defending the economic legacy of successive Congress governments, Shrinate asserted that public sector pillars and premier higher-education institutes were founded under the party's tenure, contrasting it with the current dispensation's disinvestment drive. "The reality is that the Congress in power built a strong economy. Congress built the PSUs, whether it is AIIMS, IITs, or BHEL—institutions that PM Modi is busy selling. Congress unleashed the animal spirits of the Indian economy. The reality is that the economy was liberalised by us, and Indian businesses and the private sector grew under the Congress party," she stated.

Shrinate further contested the Centre's growth statistics, pointing to substantial capital flight as an indicator of waning corporate confidence within domestic markets. "Congress during the UPA clocked the highest levels of growth, which PM Modi has not been able to match; he has been indulging in dodging the GDP data. Indian businesses do not want to invest here; their outbound direct investment from India has been to the tune of Rs 16.71 lakh crore. That money should have been invested in India. Why is it being invested overseas?" she questioned. "I don't think the BJP ministers know economics. I don't think they understand investment is an act of faith. I also don't think they understand lessons in history," Shrinate added.

Her remarks come after Rijiju on Saturday hit back at Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, posing four pointed questions to the Congress party over the 1962 Sino-Indian war, historical poverty, and India's past economic standing. Responding to Gandhi’s remarks, Rijiju, on X, said, "My village was occupied by China in 1962. Will Congress apologize for 1962 humiliation?" "Congress kept India a poor nation. Why?" "Why was India called land of snake charmers?" "Why was India's economy insulted as Hindu rate of growth?" Rijiju further remarked to reporters that Gandhi's hostility toward PM Modi had crossed into making statements against the nation itself, questioning whether he was acting as the Leader of the Opposition of India or another country.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi shared a photograph from the historic November 19, 2026 trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China, which brought together US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit. Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's absence from the meeting, Gandhi posted on X, "If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table." The photograph shared by Rahul Gandhi was taken on November 19, 2026, at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, China, and depicts the first-ever trilateral summit between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin during the 2026 APEC summit. (ANI)