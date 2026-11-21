Ladakh achieved a historic milestone with its first Panchayat and Municipal Council elections since becoming a Union Territory. High voter participation reflects strong public commitment to grassroots governance and local democratic processes.

Ladakh Sees High Voter Turnout in Historic First Local Body Election

Leh (Ladakh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Ladakh witnessed a high voter turnout in its first Panchayat and Municipal Council elections since the formation of the Union Territory. According to a release, the young and the elderly, women and men, first-time voters, monks and people from every walk of life enthusiastically exercised their democratic right across villages and towns.

With 70.03% turnout in Panchayat elections and 52.40% in Municipal elections, the enthusiastic participation reflected the people's deep commitment to grassroots democracy and local self-governance. The Panchayat elections covered 192 Panchayat Halqas across eight districts, comprising 192 Sarpanch positions and 1,428 Panch seats. Of these, 55 Sarpanches and 1,186 Panches were elected unopposed, while polling was conducted for the remaining 137 Sarpanch and 242 Panch seats.

The Municipal Council elections covered 38 wards, comprising 21 in Leh and 17 in Kargil. Polling was conducted in all 21 wards of Leh, while four wards in Kargil were filled unopposed and polling was held in the remaining 13 wards. Election authorities made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of polling across Ladakh's geographically dispersed areas. In Zanskar, helicopter services were deployed to airlift polling teams to three remote and road-inaccessible polling stations, enabling the conduct of elections in some of the most isolated settlements. Polling personnel, security agencies and officials of various departments worked in close coordination to facilitate the electoral process, including the transportation of election materials, deployment of polling teams and provision of necessary facilities at polling stations.

The elections mark an important step towards the constitution of elected Panchayats and Municipal Councils across Ladakh. These institutions will provide representative platforms for addressing local development priorities, civic amenities and public services. The overwhelming participation in the first local-body elections since the formation of the Union Territory marks a significant milestone in Ladakh's democratic journey.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena hailed the turnout as a "historic day" for the Union Territory, expressing gratitude to the "resilient people" of Ladakh for casting their votes.