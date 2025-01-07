Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara's majestic procession marks grand entry into Mahakumbh cantonment

Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara, devoted to Lord Surya, made its traditional cantonment entry into the Mahakumbh 2025. The procession, led by Naga Sanyasis and esteemed saints, journeyed through Prayagraj, receiving a warm welcome from the city and mela administration before reaching the Sangam area.

In the grand Mahakumbh 2025, taking place after 144 years due to a rare astronomical alignment of planets and stars, all Akharas are entering the cantonment in the Mahakumbh Mela area as per tradition and schedule. Continuing this sacred sequence, Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara, devoted to Lord Surya as their Ishtadev, made its traditional cantonment entry on Monday.

The Shaiv tradition’s Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara entered the Mela area with a majestic procession led by Naga Sanyasis, Acharyas, Mandaleshwars, and Mahamandaleshwars, riding elephants, horses, chariots, and camels.

As part of the ceremonial entry, the city and mela administration welcomed the sadhus and sanyasis with garlands and floral showers, while the people of Prayagraj were blessed with the rare sight and blessings of the Naga Sanyasis.

A guardian of Sanatan Dharma and cultural heritage, Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara's cantonment entry unfolded with grandeur as the procession commenced from Math Baghambari Gaddi, passing through Labor Chauraha of Bhardwajpuram, Matiaroad, and reaching Alopi Devi Chauraha. The procession then turned from Dashashwamedh Ghat in Daraganj and entered the sacred Sangam area, passing under the Shastri Bridge.

Throughout the journey, residents of Prayagraj and the city administration extended a warm welcome, showering flowers at multiple points. Upon entering the Sangam area, mela administration officials greeted and honored the sadhus, sanyasis, and esteemed Mandaleshwars and Mahamandaleshwars.

In the grand procession of Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara, the ‘dharm dhwaja’ led the way, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and devotional music. Following closely behind, the Naga Sanyasis, revered as protectors of Sanatan Dharma, marched with spears, lances, and swords in hand, carrying the idol of their Ishtadev, Lord Surya.

The chanting of Lord Surya's name echoed throughout, while the Acharya, Mandaleshwar, and Mahamandaleshwar of the Akhara, riding majestically on chariots, elephants, and horses, added to the splendor of the cantonment procession.

During the procession to the camp, under the guidance of Akhada President Shankaranand Giri and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Balkanand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar Surendranand Giri, Secretary Kalu Giri Maharaj from Bareilly, along with female Mahamandaleshwar Sadhvi Manju, Shri Ji, and other saints and ascetics, entered the fairground while blessing the townspeople.

The cantonment entry of Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara marked the final procession in the sequence of the Naga Sanyasis' entries for the Mahakumbh. Next in line, as per tradition and scheduled dates, are the cantonment entries of Vaishnav Bairagi Akhara, Udasi Akhara, and Nirmal Akhara.

Upon reaching their premises in the Sangam area, the Akhara's first act was the ceremonial hoisting of the dharm dhwaja. Following this, the sadhus and sanyasis, amid the chanting of sacred mantras, established the temple of their revered deity, Lord Surya.

The gathering concluded with all the saints taking a solemn pledge to uphold and protect Sanatan Dharma and work for the welfare of the world, as they collectively hailed the glory of Lord Surya and Ganga Maiya.

Latest Videos