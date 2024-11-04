Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara's majestic entry marks Mahakumbh's grand prelude

The grand procession of 13 Akharas has begun arriving in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh 2025, a significant event showcasing deep public faith. On Sunday, Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara made a royal entry, highlighting the Yogi government’s commitment to hosting a magnificent and well-organized Mahakumbh on the banks of the Triveni in January.

The gathering of Akharas has started in the Kumbh city to participate in the great gathering of faith Prayagraj Mahakumbh to be held on the banks of Triveni. The Shri Panchdashnam Akhara of the sanyasis entered the Kumbh city with royal splendor. Their impressive Nagar Pravesh Yatra starting at the Hanuman Temple in Ramapur village and culminates at the Mauj Giri Ashram of Juna Akhara. Along the procession route, Kumbh Mela officials greeted the Mahatmas of the Akhara with flower showers, while locals adorned the Mahamandaleshwars seated on silver thrones with petals.

The saints of the Akhara will now remain in the city. On December 14, under the leadership of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri, they will make their ceremonial entry into the Kumbh area.

To ensure the smooth and safe conclusion of the Nagar Pravesh Yatra, the Maha Kumbh administration deployed a significant police force. Led by Additional Kumbh Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi, teams of administrative officers accompanied the saints from the starting point in Ramapur. The deployment included four circle officers, six inspectors, nine sub-inspectors, and 40 police personnel to maintain seamless traffic flow.

Additional district police were stationed along various routes to manage traffic, ensuring the roads remained clear throughout the procession.

Over a thousand saints participated in the Nagar Pravesh Yatra of Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, with a prominent presence of female saints. Women Mahamandaleshwars from India and abroad, including Nepal, joined the procession.

Maha Mandaleshwar Hema Nand Giri from Nepal remarked on the unique fortune of having a saint, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, overseeing the preparations. She noted that his dedication to organizing a grand and divine Maha Kumbh has spurred the propagation of Sanatan Dharma worldwide, reaching countries like Nepal and beyond.

