Congress' Udit Raj accused PM Modi of first insulting President Murmu over the new Parliament inauguration. This follows Murmu's own disappointment with the Santal Conference arrangements in West Bengal and the absence of CM Mamata Banerjee.

Udit Raj Accuses PM Modi of Insulting President

Congress leader Udit Raj on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding President Droupadi Murmu and arrangements during a Santal Conference in West Bengal. Speaking to ANI, Raj accused PM Modi of insulting President Murmu first, while reflecting on the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building. He stated that it should have been inaugurated by the President rather than the Prime Minister. "When the new Parliament House was being inaugurated, the President should have done it, but that opportunity was not given to an Adivasi President... PM Modi did not remember the President during the entry into the new Parliament House... PM Modi has insulted our Adivasi President first," Raj said.

President Murmu Voices Disappointment Over Santal Conference

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday voiced disappointment over the arrangements made for the 9th International Santal Conference, questioning the choice of venue and expressing sadness that many members of the Santal community were unable to attend the event. She also remarked on the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking after attending the conference here, President Murmu said the event could have been held at a larger venue that would have allowed greater participation from the Santal community. "Today was the International Santal Conference. When I came here after attending it, I realised it would have been better if it had been held here, because the area is so vast. I don't know what went through the administration's mind. They said the place was congested, but I think five lakh people could gather here easily," the President said.

President Murmu also expressed concern that many Santal community members could not attend because the conference location was far away."I am very sad that the people here were unable to reach the conference because it was held so far away. I don't know what went through the administration's mind that they chose a place where the Santal people couldn't go," she said.

The President further suggested that the decision may have limited attendance at the event. "Perhaps the administration had hoped that no one would be able to attend, and the President would simply turn around and leave," she added.

Comments on Mamata Banerjee's Absence

The President also commented on the absence of the state leadership, saying that it is customary for senior state officials to be present during a presidential visit. "If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not," Murmu said, referring to Banerjee.

President Murmu added that she considers herself closely connected to the state. "I am also a daughter of Bengal. Mamata Didi is also my sister, my younger sister. I don't know if she was angry with me, that's why this happened," she said.