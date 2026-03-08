The Delhi Municipal Corporation used a bulldozer against the property of an accused in a murder case in Uttam Nagar. The murder followed a Holi dispute over a balloon. Seven individuals, including a minor, have now been apprehended by the police.
Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar
The Delhi Municipal Corporation on Sunday carried out a bulldozer action against the property of an accused in connection with a murder case reported from Uttam Nagar. According to officials, the action was taken against the property linked to the accused Nizamuddin.
Holi Dispute Turns Fatal
The incident dates back to Holi, which was on March 4, when a dispute reportedly broke out over a balloon, which later escalated into a violent altercation. During the clash, a youth was allegedly beaten to death.
Seven Apprehended in Case
So far, the police have apprehended seven people in connection with the case, including a minor. Further investigation into the matter is underway.