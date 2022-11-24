Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha murder: Aaftab may face polygraph test today after evading it due to illness on Wednesday

    The polygraph test of Aaftab Poonawala was not be conducted on Wednesday as he was unwell and it could affect the results of the test. The polygraph test is likely to be done on him tomorrow.

    Shraddha murder Aaftab may face polygraph test today after evading it due to illness on Wednesday gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 9:07 AM IST

    Aaftab Poonawala's polygraph test was postponed as he was ill, which may have affected the test's outcome.  Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, Special CP, Law & Order, Zone II confirmed about the test not being done and Aaftab will probably undergo the polygraph test on Thursday.

    Aaftab Poonawalla is charged with murdering Shraddha Walkar in their Delhi apartment and dismembering her body. Additionally, a narcoanalysis test is scheduled for him to take today. It is unknown if the postponed polygraph exam would be followed by a postponement of the narco test.

    Also Read | 'He tried to kill me': Shraddha Walker told cops in 2020 complaint against Aaftab Poonawala

    A senior official at Rohini's Forensic Science Laboratory said investigators told them that Aaftab Poonawala is down with fever and cold and so he could not be brought for the polygraph test. The test will continue only after he gets well, the official added, according to news agency PTI.

    In order to identify whether someone could be lying, a polygraph exam monitors stress, which causes frequent physiological reactions such an elevated heart rate and perspiration. An anaesthetic is administered during a narco test to make the participant less restrained and more likely to provide information that would not be possible while they are aware. However, unless the court determines that the facts and nature of the case allow it, statements made by the subjects during these tests are not admissible in a court of law.

    Also Read | Shraddha murder: Why Aaftab's 'confession' is not admissible in court

    In court on Tuesday, when his police remand was extended for four days, Aaftab claimed that his acts were "not deliberate" while being represented by Defense Counsel Abinash Kumar. According to the accused, he killed his partner in a "heat of the moment."

    Also Read: Shraddha murder: Aaftab paid Rs 20,000 for moving his belongings from Maharashtra to Delhi in 37 boxes

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 9:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat Election 2022: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for involving Medha Patkar's presence in Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for involving Medha Patkar's presence in Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Assam Massive fire breaks out in Karbi Anglong district, destroys nearly 100 houses AJR

    Assam: Massive fire breaks out in Karbi Anglong district, destroys nearly 100 houses

    This bond will last: Aaditya Thackeray after meeting Tejashwi Yadav in Patna - adt

    'This bond will last': Aaditya Thackeray after meeting Tejashwi Yadav in Patna

    Passengers without full name in passport barred from flying to UAE; check details AJR

    Passengers without full name in passport barred from flying to UAE; check details

    Gujarat Election 2022: Congress' Manish Tewari hits out at BJP, says, 'reshuffling CMs three times shows..' - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: Congress' Manish Tewari hits out at BJP, says, 'reshuffling CMs three times shows..'

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: Fresh off thrilling wins, Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC face off in Matchweek 8 opener snt

    ISL 2022-23: Fresh off thrilling wins, Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC face off in Matchweek 8 opener

    4 reasons why including almonds in your daily diet is an absolute must sur

    4 reasons why including almonds in your daily diet is an absolute must

    Thanksgiving 2022 Wishes messages quotes images to share on WhatsApp Facebook with loved ones gcw

    Thanksgiving 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, images to share on WhatsApp/Facebook with loved ones

    SEXY Pictures and Video mauro icardi ex-wife Wanda Nara's Maldives vacay - Argentinian model flaunts curves in bikinis and more snt

    SEXY Pictures and Video: Wanda Nara's Maldives vacay - Argentinian model flaunts curves in bikinis and more

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, OFC vs CFC: Is a high-scoring game on the cards against Odisha FC? Chennaiyin FC boss Brdaric comments-ayh

    ISL 2022-23, OFC vs CFC: Is a high-scoring game on the cards? Chennaiyin boss Brdaric comments

    Recent Videos

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon