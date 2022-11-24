Shraddha murder: Aaftab may face polygraph test today after evading it due to illness on Wednesday

The polygraph test of Aaftab Poonawala was not be conducted on Wednesday as he was unwell and it could affect the results of the test. The polygraph test is likely to be done on him tomorrow.

Aaftab Poonawalla is charged with murdering Shraddha Walkar in their Delhi apartment and dismembering her body. Additionally, a narcoanalysis test is scheduled for him to take today. It is unknown if the postponed polygraph exam would be followed by a postponement of the narco test.

A senior official at Rohini's Forensic Science Laboratory said investigators told them that Aaftab Poonawala is down with fever and cold and so he could not be brought for the polygraph test. The test will continue only after he gets well, the official added, according to news agency PTI.

In order to identify whether someone could be lying, a polygraph exam monitors stress, which causes frequent physiological reactions such an elevated heart rate and perspiration. An anaesthetic is administered during a narco test to make the participant less restrained and more likely to provide information that would not be possible while they are aware. However, unless the court determines that the facts and nature of the case allow it, statements made by the subjects during these tests are not admissible in a court of law.

In court on Tuesday, when his police remand was extended for four days, Aaftab claimed that his acts were "not deliberate" while being represented by Defense Counsel Abinash Kumar. According to the accused, he killed his partner in a "heat of the moment."

