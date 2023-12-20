Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Should know Hindi...': Nitish Kumar loses cool during INDIA meeting over speech translation

    Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar lost his cool when Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TR Baalu asked for a translation of his speech which was delivered in Hindi during INDIA bloc leaders meet.

    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    Chief Minister of Bihar and key member of the INDIA bloc Nitish Kumar reportedly lost his temper during an alliance meeting when representatives of the southern ally DMK requested a translation of his speech, which was given in Hindi. This comes as parties in the bloc are attempting to unite in order to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    At the three-hour meeting of INDIA bloc leaders on Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister and head of the Janata Dal (United), Nitish Kumar, lost his temper when TR Baalu, the leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), requested a translation of his remarks, which he had given in Hindi.

    When Nitish Kumar was speaking to the leaders of the INDIA bloc, M K Stalin, the leader of the DMK, and TR Baalu were also there. Unable to comprehend what Nitish was saying, TR Baalu signalled to Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Manoj K. Jha, seated on the other side, if he could translate the speech.

    To help Baalu, when Jha sought permission from Nitish Kumar, the Bihar CM lost his temper and said, “We call our country Hindustan and Hindi is our national language. We should know the language.”

    The INDIA bloc parties convened for their fourth meeting in Delhi on Tuesday to deliberate on matters such as seat-sharing and campaign strategies for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

