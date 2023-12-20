Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Committed to the rule of law...' PM Modi reacts on US claims of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination plot

    PM Modi expressed concern over extremist groups abroad using freedom of expression to engage in intimidation and violence. He highlighted strong bipartisan support for a mature and stable Indo-US partnership, dismissing the appropriateness of linking isolated incidents to broader diplomatic relations

    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 1:04 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly addressed the allegations raised by US agencies concerning Indian involvement in a plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an American and Canadian citizen associated with the banned separatist group Sikhs for Justice on US soil. In an interview with the Financial Times, Prime Minister Modi sought to mitigate the diplomatic repercussions following a recent US indictment that implicated an Indian official in directing the attempted murder of the Sikh separatist on American territory.

    "If someone gives us any information, we will definitely look into it," stated PM Modi, underscoring the government's commitment to the rule of law. He added, "If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law."

    Expressing deep concern over the activities of certain extremist groups based overseas, Modi highlighted that these elements, under the guise of freedom of expression, have engaged in intimidation and incited violence.

    The alleged Indian involvement in the assassination plot has complicated the U.S.-India relationship, previously described by President Joe Biden as "among the most consequential in the world." However, Modi emphasized the existence of strong bipartisan support for strengthening the relationship, signalling a mature and stable partnership.

    "Security and counter-terrorism cooperation have been a key component of our partnership," he asserted, dismissing the appropriateness of linking isolated incidents to the broader diplomatic relations between the two countries.

    To recall, last month, the Financial Times, relying on anonymous officials, reported last month that the United States had successfully thwarted a conspiracy to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. The newspaper additionally disclosed that the U.S. government issued a warning to India, expressing concerns about its alleged involvement in the plot to eliminate Pannun.

    Facing charges related to murder-for-hire, Nikhil Gupta potentially faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He is accused of conspiring to commit murder-for-hire, a charge that carries an equivalent maximum jail term. U.S. authorities assert that Gupta had agreed to pay an assassin $100,000 to carry out the killing of Pannun, residing in New York City.

    According to prosecutors, Czech authorities apprehended Gupta on June 30, acting under the bilateral extradition treaty between the United States and the Czech Republic. Gupta was taken into custody in the Czech Republic at the request of the U.S. in connection with his alleged involvement in the plot to assassinate Pannun.

    In response to the charges filed against Nikhil Gupta, India's Ministry of External Affairs has established a committee to conduct an investigation into the allegations. The committee aims to scrutinize the claims surrounding Gupta's attempt to hire a hitman to kill Pannun.

    In a separate incident, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in September that the country was examining the possibility of India's involvement in the killing of another Sikh separatist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar lost his life on June 18 in a parking lot in British Columbia.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 1:08 PM IST
