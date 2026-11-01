A shopkeeper's thoughtful gesture towards two Indian Army soldiers has won hearts online. After spotting them standing outside his shop, he brought out a bench, offering them a place to sit and rest

A small act of kindness has caught the attention of social media users after a shopkeeper was seen offering two Indian Army soldiers a place to sit outside his shop.

In a video shared by TV1 India Live on Instagram, the shopkeeper can be seen noticing the two uniformed personnel standing outside his establishment. Rather than simply watching them stand, he decides to bring out a bench for them.

The clip shows him carefully carrying the bench towards the soldiers, placing it in a suitable spot and cleaning it before offering it to them. His gesture appears simple, but the thought behind it has struck a chord with viewers.

The video has since gained attention online, with many appreciating the shopkeeper for stepping forward to make the soldiers feel comfortable.

Video Of Shopkeeper's Gesture Towards Army Personnel Goes Viral

What makes the moment particularly heartwarming is the spontaneity of the shopkeeper's gesture. There was no elaborate arrangement or grand display of gratitude. He simply noticed the soldiers standing and decided to help in whatever little way he could.

The video captures how he makes an effort to arrange the seating rather than expecting the soldiers to ask for assistance. His actions have drawn appreciation from social media users, who believe that such gestures reflect the respect ordinary citizens have for the armed forces.

The clip also highlights how small acts of consideration can make a difference. While the soldiers were simply standing outside the shop, the shopkeeper's decision to offer them a seat turned an otherwise ordinary moment into something memorable.

Internet Praises Shopkeeper For Showing Respect To Indian Army Soldiers

The video has prompted warm reactions from viewers, many of whom have praised the shopkeeper for his thoughtfulness and respect towards the Indian Army personnel.

Several social media users described the gesture as a genuine expression of gratitude towards those who serve the country. Others appreciated the way he treated the soldiers with dignity, pointing out that respect does not always need to be expressed through grand gestures.

The moment has also sparked conversations about the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces and the importance of acknowledging their service.