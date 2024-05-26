Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shocking! Youth uses cousin's nude video to extort money in Gujarat's Rajkot

    In an appalling incident, a youth used his cousin sister's nude video and extorted money amounting to over Rs 2 lakh in Rajkot, Gujarat. The 17-year-old girl had been making monthly deposits of between Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 into the accused's bank account for a year.

    Shocking! Youth uses cousin's nude video to extort money in Gujarat's Rajkot anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 26, 2024, 2:31 PM IST

    Rajkot: An incident involving a 17-year-old girl from Bhayavadar town in Rajkot district occurred when her cousin brother allegedly coerced her into making a video call while she was taking a shower. The accused proceeded to capture the screen during the incident and subsequently exploited the footage to coerce the girl into surrendering cash and jewelry amounting to Rs 2.46 lakh. The parents became aware of the situation upon realizing that gold stored in their household was missing.

    On Friday, the girl's father complained to the Bhayavadar police station against his sister-in-law's son, alleging extortion and criminal intimidation.
    On May 20, the complainant travelled to Mumbai to buy materials for his business and needed money. He asked his wife over the phone to mortgage the gold ornaments, take out a loan, and send him the money. His wife was unable to locate the gold in the home, however.

    Upon his return to Bhayavadar, the trader confronted his children. The elder daughter (17) broke down and admitted that she had stolen the gold ornaments and delivered them to her cousin (the accused) at the Upleta bus stand.

    According to police sources, the girl and the accused had been communicating on social media since 2022, and it's possible that their conversational style was offensive. If she didn't make a video call while having a bath, the accused had threatened to make their private discussions public. He took her naked photos and used them as a kind of blackmail when she complied.

    The complaint states that for the previous year, the girl had been making monthly deposits of between Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 into the accused's bank account.
     

    Last Updated May 26, 2024, 2:31 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Police's SIT reaches Tamil Nadu in organ trafficking probe anr

    Kerala Police's SIT reaches Tamil Nadu in organ trafficking probe

    Delhi Children's hospital fire: 7 newborns dead, owner absconding 'whoever responsible will not be spared,' says CM Kejriwal gcw

    Delhi Children's hospital fire: 7 newborns dead, 'whoever responsible will not be spared,' says CM Kejriwal

    Pune accident: Porsche Taycan was teen's 'birthday gift' from his grandfather, says report gcw

    Pune accident: Porsche Taycan was teen's 'birthday gift' from his grandfather, says report

    'Heart rending': PM Modi, President Murmu on Delhi New Born Baby Care Hospital fire that claimed lives of newborns anr

    'Heart-rending': President Murmu, PM Modi on Delhi fire claimed lives of 7 newborns

    Kerala: Crime Branch to probe bar bribery allegations after audio clip triggers political storm anr

    Kerala: Crime Branch to probe bar bribery allegations after audio clip triggers political storm

    Recent Stories

    UN migration agency estimates more than 670 people killed in Papua New Guinea landslide gcw

    UN migration agency estimates more than 670 people killed in Papua New Guinea landslide

    Kerala Police's SIT reaches Tamil Nadu in organ trafficking probe anr

    Kerala Police's SIT reaches Tamil Nadu in organ trafficking probe

    Delhi Children's hospital fire: 7 newborns dead, owner absconding 'whoever responsible will not be spared,' says CM Kejriwal gcw

    Delhi Children's hospital fire: 7 newborns dead, 'whoever responsible will not be spared,' says CM Kejriwal

    John Abraham's butt to Lionel Messi's leg, celebs who insured their body parts RKK

    John Abraham's butt to Lionel Messi's leg, celebs insured body parts

    Pune accident: Porsche Taycan was teen's 'birthday gift' from his grandfather, says report gcw

    Pune accident: Porsche Taycan was teen's 'birthday gift' from his grandfather, says report

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon