Shocking! Youth uses cousin's nude video to extort money in Gujarat's Rajkot

In an appalling incident, a youth used his cousin sister's nude video and extorted money amounting to over Rs 2 lakh in Rajkot, Gujarat. The 17-year-old girl had been making monthly deposits of between Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 into the accused's bank account for a year.

Rajkot: An incident involving a 17-year-old girl from Bhayavadar town in Rajkot district occurred when her cousin brother allegedly coerced her into making a video call while she was taking a shower. The accused proceeded to capture the screen during the incident and subsequently exploited the footage to coerce the girl into surrendering cash and jewelry amounting to Rs 2.46 lakh. The parents became aware of the situation upon realizing that gold stored in their household was missing.

On Friday, the girl's father complained to the Bhayavadar police station against his sister-in-law's son, alleging extortion and criminal intimidation.

On May 20, the complainant travelled to Mumbai to buy materials for his business and needed money. He asked his wife over the phone to mortgage the gold ornaments, take out a loan, and send him the money. His wife was unable to locate the gold in the home, however.

Upon his return to Bhayavadar, the trader confronted his children. The elder daughter (17) broke down and admitted that she had stolen the gold ornaments and delivered them to her cousin (the accused) at the Upleta bus stand.

According to police sources, the girl and the accused had been communicating on social media since 2022, and it's possible that their conversational style was offensive. If she didn't make a video call while having a bath, the accused had threatened to make their private discussions public. He took her naked photos and used them as a kind of blackmail when she complied.

The complaint states that for the previous year, the girl had been making monthly deposits of between Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 into the accused's bank account.



