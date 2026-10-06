A woman allegedly posed as a PCS officer to marry Punjab AAP leader Amarinder Singh Mandofal, only to flee with jewelry and valuables shortly after. The high-profile wedding was attended by prominent politicians, but it was later discovered the bride had hidden a previous marriage and an 18-year-old son.

A woman allegedly duped an Aam Aadmi Party leader in Punjab by posing as a PCS officer, married him and made off with jewellery and valuables within months of the marriage. The woman and her relatives allegedly identified her as a PCS official and informed AAP joint secretary Amarinder Singh Mandofal that she was single. He further claimed that the woman had exaggerated her age.

Singh married Manwinder Kaur in February 2026. Several prominent AAP leaders, including Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Saundh, and public representatives attended the ceremony. The AAP leader has accused the woman of leaving the house with gold and silver jewellery and other valuables after the marriage.

Later, Mandofal claims that he obtained information on the woman and supposedly found out that she had been married in the past and that she had divorced her husband. He also claimed that she has an 18-year-old son. Mandofal further alleged that he was duped into the marriage on the basis of a false identity and misleading information.

Following his complaint, police registered a case of cheating and forgery against six people, including Kaur. The other accused named in the FIR are her brother Tarlochan Singh, mother Varinderjit Kaur, cousin Narinder Singh Goldy, sister-in-law Rupinder Kaur and former village sarpanch Surinder Singh Rana. Police said all the accused are residents of village Sur Singh under the Bhikhiwind police station area of Tarn Taran district.

Attention has been drawn to the matter due to the fact that a number of AAP officials and elected members were present at the wedding that took place in February of 2026. There were also photographs and videos that were taken during the wedding that showed political officials partying with the newlyweds and taking part in bhangra.

Singh also serves as a member of the Zila Parishad and as the head of the Market Committee Sirhind.

Several months after the high-profile wedding, the claims have finally surfaced, and the police are currently conducting an investigation into the charges, while attempts are also being made to locate the listed accused.