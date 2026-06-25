Anantnag Police has launched 'Project Hawk Eye' to secure the Amarnath Yatra-2026. This initiative uses a multi-layered grid with 5 drones, 28 machans, 22 sniper teams, and 416 CCTVs with Facial Recognition for round-the-clock surveillance.

In a major step towards ensuring the safe, secure and peaceful conduct of Amarnath Yatra-2026 (SANJY-2026), Anantnag Police has launched "Project Hawk Eye", a comprehensive surveillance and security initiative aimed at maintaining round-the-clock vigilance from the sky to the ground along the entire yatra route.

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Key Components of Project Hawk Eye

Under this initiative, Anantnag Police has deployed a multi-layered security and surveillance grid by integrating advanced technology with strategic manpower deployment.

To maintain aerial surveillance, 5 drones are being deployed at key locations, providing real-time monitoring and enhanced situational awareness. The aerial surveillance network enables quick assessment of any emerging situation and facilitates prompt response by ground units.

On the ground, 28 strategically located Machan Morchas (elevated observation posts) have been established at vulnerable and sensitive locations to strengthen observation capabilities and enhance area domination. 22 Specially trained sniper teams have also been deployed at designated points to further reinforce the security architecture and ensure effective response preparedness.

To augment the surveillance framework, 416 high-resolution CCTV cameras and a Facial Recognition System (FRS) infrastructure have been installed at critical locations along the yatra route. These systems provide continuous real-time monitoring and assist in the timely identification of suspicious movements or activities, thereby strengthening preventive security measures.

Commitment to Pilgrim Safety

Through Project Hawk Eye, Anantnag Police has effectively positioned its eyes in the sky and on the ground, creating a seamless surveillance network that ensures comprehensive monitoring of the pilgrimage route. The initiative reflects the commitment of Anantnag Police towards leveraging modern technology and professional policing practices to provide a secure environment for all pilgrims.

Anantnag Police remains fully committed to safeguarding every aspect of the pilgrimage and ensuring the smooth and successful conduct of SANJY-2026. The public is urged to cooperate with security personnel and immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police establishment for prompt action. (ANI)