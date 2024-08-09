SHOCKING! Rs 850 crore worth radioactive substance Californium, used to make nuclear bombs, seized in Bihar

In a significant operation, the Gopalganj police in Bihar seized 50 grams of radioactive Californium, valued at Rs 850 crores, and arrested three including the main accused, Chotelal Prasad, from Kushinagar, UP.

Gopalganj SP Swarn Prabhat revealed that a routine vehicle check near Kuchaikote Baltheri check post led to a significant seizure of 50 grams of radioactive Californium by a combined team of STF, DIU, and local police. The seized material holds immense value, with a single gram priced at Rs 17 crores, making its international market value a whopping Rs 850 crores.

According to the SP, the seized radioactive material is a highly restricted substance that was being illegally transported. This material has significant applications in nuclear power generation and medical treatments, including brain cancer therapy. In connection with this case, three individuals have been apprehended, including the primary accused, Chotelal Prasad, from Kushinagar, UP. The other two accused, Chandan Gupta and Chandan Ram, are residents of Gopalganj and were working as labourers.

The SP said that based on information obtained from the internet, lab tests were conducted on the substance.

The Gopalganj police have also collaborated with the Puducherry police in this matter. The two arrested individuals are laborers from Gopalganj, while the primary accused, Chotelal Prasad, is from Kushinagar, UP, and has been attempting to sell the radioactive material for an extended period. The SP has arranged for a specialized FSL team to investigate further.

