    SHOCKING! Hyderabad man sets Lamborghini car ablaze over business dispute; video goes viral (WATCH)

    A man set a Lamborghini car on fire at Pahadishareef over a business dispute. The car, parked on the roadside, was completely engulfed in flames when the fire brigade arrived at the scene.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 2:49 PM IST

    Hyderabad: A man set a Lamborghini car on fire at Pahadishareef on Saturday night over a business dispute. Local police reported that a case was filed based on a complaint lodged by Neeraj, a second-hand car dealer. The culprit, identified as Ahmed, set fire to the car, which is registered under the victim's name. On Saturday, the victim and the accused met to discuss their dispute, which escalated into an argument. Allegedly, during the altercation, the accused set the car on fire.

    The incident unfolded when the owner of the luxury sports car, Neeraj, asked his friends to assist in finding potential buyers for the vehicle. One of the supposed buyers, Ahmed, devised a scheme to attract the car to a farmhouse under false pretenses. Along with his friend Aman, they diverted the route towards the Hyderabad airport. There, Ahmed and his associates confronted Aman, alleging that Neeraj owed them money. Despite Aman's efforts to reconcile, the situation worsened, prompting the group to pour petrol on the Lamborghini and set it on fire.

    The car, parked on the roadside, was completely engulfed in flames when the fire brigade arrived at the scene.

    The police have launched an investigation into the matter and the search is on to nab the accused who is absconding after the incident.
     

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 2:49 PM IST
