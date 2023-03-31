Shocking! Kerala man hacks mother-in-law to death, attempts to kill self after stabbing wife

After killing his wife Mumtaz and her mother Zaheera, Ali Akbar attempted to commit suicide. The residents were shocked by the news as they never imagined of a high-ranking government worker commiting such a serious crime.

In a horrific incident, a government employee committed double murder in Nedumangad, Kerala. It is reportedly said that the accused Ali Akbar killed his wife and mother-in-law in front of their daughter and later he them set on fire and tried to commit suicide.

After killing his wife Mumtaz and her mother Zaheera, Ali Akbar attempted to commit suicide. The residents were shocked by the news as they never imagined of a high-ranking government worker commiting such a serious crime.

Ali Akbar is the superintendent of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and Mumtaz was a higher secondary school teacher in Nedumangad. The family was reportedly struggling financially as Ali Akbar had received numerous loans. The two allegedly engaged in a constant argument over this, according to the locals.

Mumtaz had previously reported Ali Akbar to the police. The accused resided on the home's top floor, while his wife, mother, and children did so on the first floor. Ali committed the brutal murder when he was about to retire from service next month.

Mumtaz and Zaheera were in the kitchen getting ready for the morning fast due to the Ramzan month. Unexpectedly, Ali Akbar struck both of them on their heads with a hammer before handcuffing them. He then poured petrol on them and lit them on fire. His daughter, a class 10 student, was thrown out and the door was shut before the horrible act.

When the neighbours heard them screaming, according to eyewitnesses, Ali Akbar was seated on a chair. He entered the room and lit himself on fire as soon as he saw the people.

Zaheera was the first one to die. Mumtaz also succumbed to death in the evening while undergoing treatment. There are hints that Ali Akbar is in debt from bailing out his family. The idea Ali Akbar had to sell the house and pay off the debt was rejected by Mumtaz and Zaheera which led to the fight.

The police have started an investigation into the incident.