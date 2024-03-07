Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SHOCKING! Elderly man forced to dance on burning coal in Thane over suspicion of practising black magic

    In a gruesome incident, a 75-year-old man was forced to dance on burning coal in Karvele village of Murbad taluk, Thane as a punishment over suspicion that he practiced black magic. The incident reportedly took place on March 4.

    SHOCKING! Elderly man forced to dance on burning coal in Thane over suspicion of practising black magic anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

    In a shocking incident, a 75-year-old man was forced to dance on burning coal as punishment over suspicion that he practiced black magic in Thane, Maharashtra. The police have filed a case against individuals involved in the horrifying incident. According to an official, the incident took place on March 4 (Monday) in Karvele village in Murbad taluka where the elderly man identified as Lakshman Bhavarthe was forced to dance on the burning coal. He suffered severe burn injuries and the video of the same has gone viral on social media.

    Also read: PM Modi in Srinagar, enjoys majestic view of Shankaracharya Hill; See pics

    Inspector Pramod Babar of the Murbad police station said that 15 to 20 individuals broke into the man's home, carried him outside, and forced him to dance on burning coal as part of a religious celebration that the locals had arranged close to a village temple. Babar claimed that certain locals attacked the man because they thought he was engaging in black magic. The police reported that the man had burns on his back and feet.

    In Kervale hamlet, where Bhavarthe resided with his family, the locals suspected him of practicing Aghori and Tantramantra Vidya exorcism, according to reports. 

    The police registered an FIR against some individuals under Indian Penal Code sections 452 (house-trespass, having prepared causing hurt, assault, etc.), 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 143 (unlawful assembly), and 147 (rioting), along with provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice, other Inhuman and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

    Also read: Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented before Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah (WATCH)
     

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 1:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi in Srinagar, enjoys majestic view of Shankaracharya Hill; See pics AJR

    PM Modi in Srinagar, enjoys majestic view of Shankaracharya Hill; See pics

    Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented before Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented before Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    'Congress will be destroyed in Kerala...' Kerala BJP chief K Surendran's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 prediction anr

    'Congress will be destroyed in Kerala...' Kerala BJP chief K Surendran's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 prediction

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect in BMTC bus, NIA recovers his cap (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect in BMTC bus, NIA recovers his cap (WATCH)

    Karunakaran Family Drama: Padmaja hits back at Muraleedharan; says brother's anguish on joining BJP laughable anr

    Karunakaran Family Drama: Padmaja hits back at Muraleedharan; says brother's anguish on joining BJP laughable

    Recent Stories

    Taliban exhibits rocket launchers, bombs alongside artefacts in Afghanistan museum snt

    Taliban exhibits rocket launchers, bombs alongside artefacts in Afghanistan museum

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Disha Patani and team jets off to Italy for a song shoot, see picture NIR

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Disha Patani and team jets off to Italy for a song shoot, see picture

    PM Modi in Srinagar, enjoys majestic view of Shankaracharya Hill; See pics AJR

    PM Modi in Srinagar, enjoys majestic view of Shankaracharya Hill; See pics

    Elon Musk ready to drop lawsuit against Sam Altman if he changes OpenAI's name to THIS gcw

    Elon Musk ready to drop lawsuit against Sam Altman if he changes OpenAI's name to THIS

    Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented before Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented before Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon