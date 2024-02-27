SHOCKING! Delhi man swallows 39 coins, 37 magnets to 'build his body', undergoes successful surgery

The patient, who suffers from schizophrenia, had ingested the objects with the misguided belief that the zinc present in the coins would help in building his body.

(Image for representative purpose only, Credit: Getty Images)

In a rare and startling medical case, doctors at Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi have successfully performed surgery to remove 39 coins and 37 magnets from the intestine of a 26-year-old man. The patient, who suffers from schizophrenia, had ingested the objects with the misguided belief that the zinc present in the coins would help in building his body. The surgical team, led by Senior Consultant Dr. Tarun Mittal, has shared insights into the challenging procedure and issued a warning about the life-threatening consequences of ingesting foreign bodies.

The young man, residing in Delhi, was admitted to the hospital with complaints of repeated vomiting and abdominal pain persisting for over 20 days. Unable to eat, the patient's relatives revealed that he had been swallowing coins and magnets for nearly three weeks. X-rays of the abdomen displayed radio-opaque shadows resembling the shape of coins and magnets, prompting the medical team to conduct a CT scan. The scan revealed a significant accumulation of coins and magnets causing a blockage in the small intestine.

Dr. Tarun Mittal and his team promptly prepared the patient for surgery, which lasted nearly two hours. The operation uncovered that the magnets and coins were located in two different loops of the small intestine, with the magnetic effect pulling the loops together and causing erosion. The surgical team skillfully removed all foreign objects, including coins of denominations Rs 1, 2, and 5, as well as magnets of various shapes such as heart, sphere, star, bullet, and triangle. The stomach was also found to be laden with coins, requiring an additional extraction.

Dr. Mittal emphasized the life-threatening risks associated with ingesting foreign bodies and urged the public not to engage in such hazardous practices. The patient's misguided belief about the health benefits of zinc highlights the importance of spreading awareness about the potential dangers of unconventional and harmful practices.

"I would like to inform people that ingestion of these foreign bodies can be life-threatening and should not be done," Dr. Mittal was quoted as saying in TOI.

The 26-year-old patient has been discharged from the hospital after a week of post-surgery hospitalization and is reported to be doing well. The successful outcome of the surgery can be attributed to the expertise of the medical team, including Dr. Ashish Dey, Dr. Anmol Ahuja, Dr. Vikram Singh, Dr. Tanushree, and Dr. Karthik, who collaborated to ensure the patient's recovery.

This extraordinary case serves as a reminder of the need for public awareness regarding the dangers of ingesting foreign objects and the potential consequences on one's health. The medical team's swift and efficient intervention at Sir Gangaram Hospital highlights the importance of timely medical attention in addressing such unusual and life-threatening situations.