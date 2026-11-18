A 45-year-old ragpicker is in critical condition after being tied and set on fire by two assailants in Bengaluru's Girinagar area. Police have launched a manhunt to find the perpetrators responsible for this act of brutal violence.

Shocking Brutality in Bengaluru: Ragpicker Set Ablaze by Assailants

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI): In a shocking incident of brutality, a 45-year-old ragpicker sustained critical burn injuries after two unidentified miscreants allegedly tied his hands and legs and set him on fire by pouring petrol over him in Bengaluru's Girinagar area early on Wednesday morning. According to officials, the gruesome attack took place between 5:00 AM and 6:00 AM on November 18 at Eranna Gutte in Girinagar. The victim has been identified as Syed Haji, son of Syed Mohammad. Police said Haji was previously a resident of Padarayanapura, though his current residential address remains unknown, as he had been roaming around the Girinagar and Byatarayanapura localities.

Preliminary police investigations reveal that the two unknown assailants bound the victim’s hands and legs using cloth before dousing him with petrol and setting him ablaze. Haji suffered severe injuries, sustaining 60 per cent burns across his body. He was immediately rushed to Victoria Hospital, where doctors stated his condition remains critical. Local police have registered a criminal case and launched an intensive manhunt to track down and apprehend the two absconding accused. Further investigation into the exact motive behind the attack is currently underway.

Separate Incident: Murder Mystery Solved in Electronic City

Earlier last week, in a separate case, two people, including the wife of a deceased, were arrested for murdering a man and staging his death as a heart attack in Electronic City. According to the press note from the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, the case was initially reported as an Unnatural Death. On October 12, a resident of Doddathoguru on Bettadasanapura Main Road under Electronic City Police Station limits lodged a complaint stating that his elder brother had slipped and fallen while going to the bathroom and died due to a heart attack. Based on the complaint, an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) was registered at Electronic City Police Station. After receiving the post-mortem examination report, police probed the case from various angles.

On November 5, police summoned a person for interrogation. During questioning, he confessed that he was having an illicit relationship with the deceased's wife. The deceased had come to know about the affair and had warned both of them. As the deceased was seen as an obstacle, the duo conspired and murdered him by strangulation and smothering him by covering his nose and mouth in the early morning of October 12. To conceal the crime, they misled the family and others by claiming he had slipped in the bathroom and died of a heart attack. On November 6, police took the deceased's wife into custody from her residence at Doddathoguru. During interrogation, she confessed to her involvement. The UDR case was then converted into a murder case. Both accused were produced before the court on November 6 and taken into 7-day police custody. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)