Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched 184 new varieties of 25 crops from ICAR. He noted that over 3200 new seed varieties have been developed in the past 11 years, emphasizing the government's goal to get them to farmers.

ICAR Unveils 184 New Crop Varieties

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said unveiled 184 new varieties of 25 crops developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. On the occasion, Chouhan said,"Today, our scientists at ICAR, agricultural universities, and in the private sector have developed 184 new varieties of 25 crops, which were launched for farmers today. I am proud to say that in the last 10-11 years, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, more than 3200 new seed varieties have been developed. Seeds are the lifeblood of agriculture. Our effort is to ensure that these seeds reach the farmers as quickly as possible."

"I congratulate all those who have developed these excellent seeds. Our goal is to ensure that farmers get good quality seeds at the right price," he added.

Focus on Bumper Harvest and Farmer Welfare

Earlier, Chouhan said that this year's Rabi crops are witnessing a bumper harvest and expressed hope that farmers would be blessed with prosperity.

Addressing reporters at a gathering in Shirdi, he said the government remains committed to the welfare of farmers, the poor, and village development.

"This year's Rabi crops are having a bumper harvest, and we hope that God's blessings will be upon the farmers, bringing them great prosperity. May this year be one of welfare for the poor and development for the villages. The 'Viksit Bharat' and 'VB-G RAM G' scheme is capable and competent in achieving complete village development, and today I am going to participate in a program under this very scheme," Chouhan said.

He reiterated the government's focus on strengthening rural infrastructure, improving livelihoods, and ensuring inclusive growth across villages.