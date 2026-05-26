Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched his book, 'Apnapan: My Experiences With Narendra Modi,' which was hailed by MP CM Mohan Yadav, Jayant Singh Chaudhary, and other BJP leaders as an inspirational read on PM Modi's life.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary, and other senior BJP leaders hailed the launch of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's book, 'Apnapan - Narendra Modi Sang Mere Anubhav.' Speaking at the launch event, CM Mohan Yadav said, "The launch of his book took place today. On my behalf, I would like to congratulate Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. We will all benefit from his experiences, and we want to read this book."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Leaders Praise 'Inspirational' Book

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya noted that Chouhan has successfully documented PM Modi's work in various roles. "Shivraj Singh Chouhan and our team have had the opportunity to work with PM Modi. We have seen PM Narendra Modi as a national minister, seen him as a national general secretary, seen him as a chief minister and as a PM; wherever he has hoisted the flags of success, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has certainly done the work of documenting that. So I want to congratulate him; he has done a very good job. The book will be beneficial for everyone," Vijayvargiya said.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi emphasised the depth of the relationship between the author and the Prime Minister, spanning over three decades. "Whenever someone shares their experiences, many people learn a lot from their experience. In this case, the Prime Minister has completed 12 years as Prime Minister (at the Centre), and Shivraj Singh Chouhan has spent 35 years with him. I believe this book will be a must-read, not just for political workers, but for everyone," Lekhi stated.

Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary also praised the book, describing it as an "inspirational" read that offers detailed insights into the Prime Minister's life and work. "He (Chouhan) has shared his experiences. If you read the book, it contains many descriptions... This is an inspirational book," Chaudhary added.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched his book, 'Apnapan: My Experiences With Narendra Modi' on Tuesday. The work offers a deep dive into his personal memories and professional journey alongside the Prime Minister, spanning nearly three decades. (ANI)