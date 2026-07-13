Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is on a two-day visit to West Bengal to meet CM Suvendu Adhikari. The visit includes a high-level review of central schemes and direct interaction with jute farmers and women from SHGs.

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will be on a visit to West Bengal on July 13-14. During this visit, Shivraj Singh will hold an important meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on agriculture and rural development and will also interact directly with jute farmers and women from Self-Help Groups. He will conduct a detailed review of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Dhan Dhanya Yojana, Crop Insurance Scheme, Viksit Bharat - G Ram Ji, Rural Road and Housing Scheme,

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High-Level Review Meeting Scheduled

On the second day, 14 July, a high-level meeting will be held at the new Secretariat building in Kolkata. Along with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, officials from the concerned departments, and senior officials from the Centre will also participate. From the Centre's side, teams from the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Rural Development, and ICAR will present the status of programs such as PM-Kisan, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Dhan Dhanya Yojana, MSP, Viksit Bharat - G Ram Ji, Rural Road and Housing, and funds allocated to Panchayats. A detailed discussion will also be held on the roadmap ahead.

Focus on Jute Farmers and SHGs

In the afternoon, Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit ICAR-CRIJAF (Central Research Institute for Jute and Allied Fibres) in Barrackpore. Here, jute farmers and women from Self-Help Groups will gather. The Union Agriculture Minister Shri Chouhan will hear directly from them about ground-level issues in jute cultivation such as retting, water, pests and diseases, cost, and price. He will also discuss how farmers' share in the jute value chain can be increased. Scientists from the institute will inform them about better jute varieties, modern retting, water conservation, and easy techniques for processing and marketing. Groups of women will also be told about ways to set up small enterprises through jute-based products and value addition, so that both income and employment in villages can increase.

Visit Highlights Centre's Agenda for Bengal

Through this two-day visit by Union Minister for Agriculture & Rural Development Chouhan with high-level engagement with the Chief Minister and grassroots interaction with farmers in the jute belt, the Central Government, under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is sending a clear signal that agriculture and rural development in West Bengal are at the centre of its political and policy agenda.

Chouhan to Meet CM Over Dinner on Arrival

Shivraj Singh Chouhan will arrive in Kolkata from Delhi on the evening of 13 July and proceed directly to the Chief Minister's residence. In this meeting over dinner, the central and state leadership will discuss issues such as farming, farmers' schemes, rural roads, housing, and employment. (ANI)