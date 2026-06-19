Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the UBT faction have dismissed reports of six UBT MPs joining the ruling party. The denial follows speculation after six UBT MPs skipped a parliamentary meeting, leading to disqualification proceedings against them.

The Shiv Sena has dismissed the reports suggesting that six Uddhav Thackeray faction MPs scheduled to join the party during the foundation day event at NESCO on Friday, sources said. The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said that no such induction into the party will take place on Friday.

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The Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership also vehemently dismissed these claims.

UBT acts against absentee MPs

The development comes at a time when six of the Sena UBT Lok Sabha MPs skipped the parliamentary meeting in New Delhi earlier in the day. Only Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, and Rajabhau Waje were present at today's meeting called by Desai. The remaining Lok Sabha MPs, Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure, remained absent.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut announced that show-cause notices have been issued to the six absentees, initiating the formal process for their disqualification from the Lower House. "The process for taking action has started," Raut declared during a press conference. "We will make every effort to get them disqualified. If the Speaker of the Lok Sabha works according to the rules, the law, and the Supreme Court's directives, these people will be disqualified."

'Operation Tiger' buzz

Maharashtra is currently witnessing a buzz over "Operation Tiger" - the speculation that several UBT MPs were in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and are looking to join the ruling party. In 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two.

The buzz surrounding "Operation Tiger" gained significant momentum after Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi claimed that six MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) have expressed confidence in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and have already joined his faction.

June 19 will be significant for both the Shiv Sena factions as they mark the party's foundation day. (ANI)