    Shinzo Abe state funeral: PM Modi likely to attend ceremony later next month

    During one of PM Modi's official visits to Japan in 2018, Abe invited his Indian counterpart to his family home in the Yamanashi prefecture, a move signalling particularly warm ties between the two leaders.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 24, 2022, 6:32 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Japan next month attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. According to a report with the Japanese media, the country has scheduled the state funeral for Abe on September 27.

    According to reports, the ceremony will take place at the Nippon Budokan arena in the Kitanomaru National Garden in Tokyo. PM Modi will attend the official farewell ceremony, according to media reports in Japan. He is also likely to hold a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the report added.

    It can be seen that Japan is one of India's key allies in the region, with both countries cooperating in the Quad format of comprehensive partnership alongside the United States and Australia. PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart maintained friendly ties both during and after the latter's tenure.

    During one of PM Modi's official visits to Japan in 2018, Abe invited his Indian counterpart to his family home in the Yamanashi prefecture, a move signalling particularly warm ties between the two leaders.

    Earlier in May, PM Modi met Abe nearly two years after the Japanese PM stepped down, as part of his visit to Japan to take part in the Quad summit.

    Shinzo Abe death

    The former Japanese PM was attacked on July 8 in Nara, Japan during a campaign speech. According to police, Abe was conscious immediately after being shot from behind, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical, with cardiac and pulmonary arrest. Later that day, a local hospital pronounced him dead.

    After the assassination of Abe, PM Modi declared one day of national mourning in India. PM Modi also penned a blog titled "My Friend, Abe San".

    "In the passing away of Abe, Japan and the world have lost a great visionary. And, I have lost a dear friend," he had said.

    Abe's funeral on September 27 will be the second state funeral for a former prime minister since World War 2. The first one was held in 1967 for Shigeru Yoshida. Other prime ministers received a joint Cabinet Office and Liberal Democratic Party service.

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2022, 6:32 PM IST
