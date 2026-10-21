Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde accused the INDIA bloc of trying to create unrest and disrupt peace in the country. He was reacting to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's claim that PM Modi and Amit Shah would not remain in power until 2029.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday accused opposition leaders of attempting to create unrest in the country, responding to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's remarks on the possibility of a change in government at the Centre.

Shinde Accuses INDIA Bloc of Spreading False Narratives

Reacting to Raut's remarks, Shinde accused the INDIA bloc of spreading false narratives and attempting to disrupt peace, alleging that opposition leaders were using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “The people in the 'INDIA' alliance have no real work to do. On one hand, opposition leaders use abusive language against the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister. They want chaos to spread in the country and peace to be disrupted. They keep bringing up Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka; I want to tell them that this is India, not Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, or Nepal. Their designs will not succeed,” Shinde told the reporters.

He further accused opposition leaders of being anti-development and claimed that they were frustrated by being out of power. Shinde also questioned the opposition's approach to protests involving the Supreme Court and the Constitution. “They want unrest to spread across the nation. They know that they will not return to power for the next 15 to 20 years because they are the ones fostering chaos. The progress currently taking place in our country is benefiting crores of people, yet these individuals are 'anti-development.' They are now suffering without power, much like a fish gasping for water, but they will not regain power because they are busy peddling false narratives. They march against the Supreme Court while holding a copy of the Constitution; is this what the Constitution stands for? These are not people who unite the nation; they are the ones who seek to break it. That is why the 140 crore people of this country will ensure that they are the ones who end up broken,” he further added.

Sanjay Raut's Remarks Spark Controversy

This comes after Sanjay Raut claimed that neither Narendra Modi will continue as Prime Minister nor will Amit Shah remain the Union Home Minister until 2029. "Amit Shah will not remain the Home Minister until 2029. I have said this repeatedly. Modi will not remain Prime Minister either; we are stating this as well. And because they know this from within, they are suffering from frustration, failure, and despair," Raut told reporters.

Anurag Thakur Weighs In

Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur termed it unfortunate that anyone would want violence in the country and accused some people of spreading anti-national propaganda. “It is unfortunate that anyone would want to see violence in their own country. The Modi government has eliminated Naxalism. However, some continue to spread anti-national propaganda, which has no place in a democracy. Sanjay Raut, I believe, has become accustomed to making such statements to remain in the headlines,” Thakur said. (ANI)