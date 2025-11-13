The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has resolved over 1,600 complaints via its 24/7 water helpline. Meanwhile, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the International Lavi Fair, celebrating its cultural and trade heritage.

SJPNL Enhances Water Services with 24/7 Helpline

The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) on Wednesday stated that its customer service team has resolved over 1,600 complaints and queries through a 24/7 water services helpline (87671-98000) to date.

According to an SJPNL spokesperson, the corporation's top priority is to ensure an uninterrupted and efficient water supply for the citizens of Shimla. Customer care centres are working diligently to address complaints as soon as possible.

The spokesperson further informed that the corporation has appealed to the public of Shimla to contact the 24x7 helpline (87671-98000) for any water-related complaints, queries, or suggestions. He added that all complaints received through this helpline are being resolved on a priority basis to ensure a more transparent, responsive, and reliable water service system for consumers.

The SJPNL spokesperson said that all types of water service-related issues, including billing, connection, collection, network maintenance, metering, mobile/email alerts, customer care, reading, and operation & maintenance, can now be easily registered through the helpline.

Governor Inaugurates International Lavi Fair

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the four-day International Lavi Fair at Rampur Bushahr in Shimla district. Addressing the gathering, the Governor stated that the Lavi Fair holds immense cultural and trade significance, standing as a living symbol of the State's glorious traditions.

"This historic event, deeply rooted in our heritage, is not only a celebration of trade but also a vibrant festival that unites tradition, community, and cultural exchange," said the Governor.

Honouring Past Contributions

Recalling the contributions of the late former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, the Governor said that it was under his leadership that the fair received international status. "Earlier, the Lavi Fair was organised through mutual understanding among traders and local communities. Today, it represents the collective spirit and unity of the people," he added.

A Platform for Cultural Heritage

The Governor lauded the organisers for showcasing Himachal's rich cultural heritage through performances by artists from various districts. He said such festivals provide a platform for promoting traditional arts, music, and crafts, thereby keeping alive the customs and values that bind families and communities together.

"Our traditions play a vital role in connecting generations, and festivals like Lavi ensure that this legacy is passed on to the youth," he remarked. (ANI)