Shimla's LPG distribution is facing disruption due to a labour shortage, as Kashmiri migrant workers plan to leave amid low earnings. While officials claim supply is normal, slowed delivery cycles and a surge in bookings are straining the system.

A shortage of labour in the LPG distribution network has begun to impact supply logistics in the hill resort town of Shimla, with Kashmiri migrant workers considered the backbone of the cylinder delivery system planning to return home amid falling earnings and fuel scarcity.

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Labour Shortage Strains Supply Chain

While officials and suppliers maintain that domestic LPG supply remains largely normal, the disruption in workforce availability has slowed distribution cycles and triggered a surge in bookings, further straining the system. Local LPG supplier Dharam Chand said operations are continuing but not without difficulty due to a shrinking workforce. "Gas supply is normal. We are facing some problems due to the lack of labour. One or two levels of supply are fine, but we have to send people from one place to another, which is causing issues," he said, adding that increased bookings by consumers have compounded the pressure. "People have booked more, that is why we are facing more problems."

He said The situation is more acute among migrant workers, many of whom rely on daily wages from cylinder delivery. With commercial LPG supply disrupted and earnings reduced, several are preparing to leave Shimla. Dharam Chand further described the severity of the labour crunch: "We are facing a lot of difficulty, sir. Our labour is less. Many of our workers have gone back home. There is not enough work or proper food arrangements. We hardly get cylinders to carry. If this continues, more workers will leave."

Migrant Workers Voice Hardships

Shaukat, a Kashmiri migrant working with a gas agency, said declining income has made survival difficult. "I work in a gas agency but I don't earn enough. Earlier, we had 25 workers; now, only 4-5 are left. I earn ₹300-400 a day. How can I manage my family and cook food? I cannot even afford basic expenses," he said.

Another migrant labourer, Manzoor, echoed similar concerns, pointing to a sharp drop in both commercial and domestic LPG work. "We are facing a lot of problems. Earlier, we used to supply commercial cylinders to hotels; now that work has stopped. We used to get ₹70 per cylinder, but now even that is difficult. Orders have reduced significantly," he said. "Earlier, we handled 20-25 orders; now, there is hardly any work. In the next few days, we may also leave as survival is becoming tough." Said another Kashmir. migrant labour Manzoor.

A local labourer, Pappu, also pointed to declining opportunities and rising hardship, indicating that even local workers are struggling to cope with reduced workload and irregular supply cycles.

Uncertainty Complicates Distribution

The ongoing situation has created a paradox where domestic LPG supply remains officially stable, yet distribution is increasingly uneven due to manpower shortages. The surge in advance bookings by consumers, driven by uncertainty, is further complicating supply regulation.

Industry establishments say that unless labour availability stabilises and commercial LPG supply improves, Shimla's delivery network could face deeper disruptions, especially during peak demand periods. For now, the gradual exit of Kashmiri migrant labourers, long considered the backbone of the city's LPG distribution, threatens to widen the gap between supply and last-mile delivery in the hill town. (ANI)