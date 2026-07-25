HPSDMA organised a hands-on disaster management programme at a Shimla school, training students and teachers in earthquake drills, CPR, first aid, and fire safety to enhance institutional emergency preparedness and test the school's response plan.

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) organised a comprehensive hands-on disaster management training and demonstration programme at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Chhota Shimla on Saturday, aimed at equipping students, teachers and staff with essential life-saving skills and testing institutional emergency preparedness. The programme was held under the guidance of Director-cum-Special Secretary (Revenue & Disaster Management) Dr Pushpendera Rana.

Earthquake Drill and Preparedness Planning

As part of the exercise, participants took part in a practical "Drop, Cover, and Hold" earthquake safety drill, which was evaluated by response agency observers. Students and teachers were also provided immediate feedback on the drill. Officials conducted an operational test of the School Disaster Management Plan and held interactive sessions on preparing Family Disaster Management Plans and emergency survival kits.

Hands-On First Aid and Fire Safety Training

The programme also included hands-on training in basic Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), first aid techniques and fire safety awareness. Participants were given practical demonstrations on operating fire extinguishers and following safe evacuation procedures. Expert personnel from the Home Guard 3rd Battalion and the Fire Department led live simulations and demonstrated modern emergency response tools.

The exercise was coordinated by Dr Krishan Chand, Training & Capacity Building Specialist from HPSDMA, in collaboration with Ms Anjali Bhardwaj, Nodal Officer of the School Disaster Management Committee and Principal of GSSS Chhota Shimla. Dr Neha Sharma, Training & Capacity Building Coordinator from DDMA Shimla, and Varsha from the UNDP were also present during the programme. (ANI)