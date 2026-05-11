Hundreds of Buddhist monks and devotees from across the Himalayas gather at Dorje Drak Monastery in Shimla for five days of teachings by Namkhai Nyingpo Rinpoche. The event is significant for the Nyingma tradition and the young reincarnate lama, Yangshe Rinpoche.

Hundreds of Buddhist monks, nuns and devotees from across India, Nepal, Bhutan and other Himalayan regions gathered at Dorje Drak Monastery on Monday as His Eminence 7th Namkhai Nyingpo Rinpoche (Jigdrel Pema Shedrup Tenpai Gyaltsen) commenced a five-day series of special Buddhist teachings, empowerments and oral transmissions based on the sacred tantric traditions of Tibetan Buddhism.

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Devotees and Buddhist disciples from countries including China, Taiwan and the United States have also arrived in the hill town to participate in the spiritual congregation, considered one of the significant religious events for followers of the Dorje Drak lineage of the Nyingma tradition.

Sacred Teachings and Ceremonies

Senior monks and spiritual practitioners participated in long-life prayers and sacred ceremonies organised at the monastery as the revered Rinpoche formally began the teachings.

According to the schedule issued by monastery authorities, the daily programme starts with the morning assembly gong followed by empowerment sessions beginning at 9 am. Oral transmission sessions continue after lunch and conclude in the evening following tea prayers.

The five-day teachings include the Northern Treasures (Jangter) Three-Cycle Sadhana practices, Vajrakilaya (Phurpa) empowerments, Manjushri Senge empowerment, oral transmissions of Tsedak practices, and the concluding Long-Life Empowerment (Tsewang).

The teachings are aimed at preserving and promoting the ancient spiritual traditions of the Nyingma School, one of the four principal schools of Tibetan Buddhism alongside the Sakya, Kagyu and Gelug traditions.

Focus on the Young Reincarnate Lama

The boy monk, regarded as the spiritual successor of Kyabje Taklung Tsetrul Rinpoche, is widely respected for carrying forward the sacred lineage of the Dorje Drak tradition. Taklung Tsetrul Rinpoche, who was recognised by the 14th Dalai Lama as the head of the Nyingma School in 2013, passed away on December 24, 2015.

A major focus of the spiritual gathering is the presence of the young reincarnate lama, Yangshe Rinpoche, who has been recognised as the reincarnation of Kyabje Taklung Tsetrul Rinpoche.

The child monk, now over eight years old, has been studying monastic traditions at Dorje Drak Monastery in Shimla since 2022, after leaving his nursery education in Spiti following his recognition as the reincarnated lama.

Born on April 16, 2018, in Rangrik village of the Spiti region in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district, the young lama had briefly attended nursery classes at Serkong Public School in Tabo before beginning his formal monastic education at the monastery in Panthaghati, Shimla.

Senior monks said the ongoing teachings are spiritually and educationally important for the child lama as he continues learning the sacred traditions and responsibilities of the Dorje Drak lineage.

Preserving the Ancient Lineage

Monastery authorities expressed happiness over the arrival of Namkhai Nyingpo Rinpoche from Bhutan to conduct the teachings and described the event as highly significant for followers of the Nyingma tradition.

Acharya Sedup Lodoe Zangpo said the teachings hold deep spiritual importance for preserving the ancient Dorje Drak lineage and guiding younger generations of monks.

"These special teachings are extremely important for the preservation of the Dorje Drak lineage and the sacred Nyingma tradition of Tibetan Buddhism. Devotees and monks from different parts of the Himalayan region and several countries have gathered here to receive blessings, empowerments and oral transmissions from His Eminence 7th Namkhai Nyingpo Rinpoche," the monk said.

"The presence of the young reincarnate lama, Yangshe Rinpoche, who has been recognised as the reincarnation of Kyabje Taklung Tsetrul Rinpoche, makes this occasion spiritually very special for all followers of the lineage. The child lama has been receiving monastic education at Dorje Drak Monastery in Shimla since 2022 and is being carefully trained in the sacred teachings, rituals and traditions of the lineage," he added.

He further said that Taklung Tsetrul Rinpoche was one of the most respected spiritual heads of the Nyingma School, and his reincarnation is considered highly important for continuing the spiritual heritage of the monastery and the wider Buddhist community. (ANI)