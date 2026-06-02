SFI activists protested against CBSE exam lapses in Thiruvananthapuram. Concurrently, a parliamentary committee is reviewing the board's On-Screen Marking system after a student highlighted alleged discrepancies in its tendering process.

Activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday staged a massive protest march to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Regional Office here, demanding immediate rectification of lapses in the conduct of CBSE examinations. The protest march was formally inaugurated by SFI State Secretary PS Sanjeev, who sharply criticised the central authorities for putting the future of thousands of students at stake due to administrative shortcomings.

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Parliamentary Panel Examines CBSE Issues

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports Chairman Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said the panel would consider concerns raised by students regarding the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) On-Screen Marking (OSM) system after hearing a presentation by class 12 student Sarthak Sidhant. The committee is currently examining the implementation of the OSM system in CBSE Class 12 examinations, along with the concerns related to evaluation practices and transparency in the assessment.

Speaking to reporters after the committee meeting, Singh confirmed that Sidhant made a presentation before the panel and that the committee would deliberate on the issues raised, as well as the responses submitted by the CBSE.

Student Alleges Tender Discrepancies

Earlier in the day, Sidhant appeared before the committee at Parliament House Annexe and highlighted alleged discrepancies in CBSE's OSM tendering process. The student claimed that changes in tender clauses relating to performance standards, blacklisting provisions and qualification criteria appeared to favour a particular service provider. Sidhant also advocated greater transparency in educational procurement systems and suggested that the OSM system should undergo wider pilot testing before large-scale implementation.

Apart from examining concerns surrounding OSM, the parliamentary panel is also reviewing the implementation of the three-language formula in Classes 9 and 10. Senior officials from the Department of School Education and CBSE are expected to contribute to the committee's deliberations as it evaluates ongoing reforms in the education sector. (ANI)