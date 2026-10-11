Shimla's Resident Doctors Association has urged the HP government to revise its three-year service bond, lower the Rs 40 lakh penalty, and increase PG stipends, warning that current policies deter top medical graduates from joining the state.

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, has urged the Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday to revise its compulsory three-year service bond policy, reduce the financial penalty of Rs 40 lakh and increase postgraduate (PG) medical stipends, citing concerns over the state's ability to attract and retain meritorious medical graduates.

In a press release issued on Sunday, RDA president Maj Birsukhman Singh and other office-bearers expressed concern over the existing service bond requirements and what they described as one of the lowest postgraduate stipends in the country.

The association warned that the combination of a lengthy mandatory service bond, a high financial liability for non-compliance and inadequate remuneration could discourage high-ranking candidates in the NEET-PG counselling process from choosing medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh. It said the situation could adversely affect the state's postgraduate medical education system, potentially leaving seats vacant or resulting in seats being filled during subsequent counselling rounds by candidates with lower ranks.

Concerns Over Unpaid Stipends

The RDA also raised concerns over the non-payment of stipends to resident doctors working under the state's “No Stipend, No Bond” policy. It said hundreds of doctors were affected by the arrangement and called for immediate intervention by the government.

Emphasising the demanding nature of residency, the association said doctors working in wards, emergency departments and intensive care units were required to shoulder round-the-clock responsibilities and should not be expected to perform such duties for extended periods without financial remuneration.

Call for Policy Reforms and Fair Compensation

The association demanded that postgraduate stipends be increased in line with national benchmarks to ensure fair compensation for resident doctors and make Himachal Pradesh a more attractive destination for medical aspirants.

It also urged the government to introduce the necessary policy reforms before the upcoming NEET-PG 2026 counselling process and hold consultations with resident doctors' associations before finalising policies affecting medical education and healthcare services.

The RDA said timely action was essential not only to safeguard the interests of resident doctors but also to strengthen medical education and maintain the quality of patient care in the state.

RDA has submitted their demand to the Principal of IGMC Shimla, the Health Secretary, the Health Minister and the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, seeking their intervention in the matter. (ANI)