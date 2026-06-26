The 133 Eco TA (Dogra) Battalion, 7 HP NCC Battalion, and Minority Morcha Mandal held a joint plantation drive in Shimla's Sunni Tehsil. They planted 3,500 saplings to promote environmental conservation and enhance the region's forest cover.

Personnel of Alpha Company, 133 Eco Territorial Army (Dogra) Battalion, in collaboration with the 7 Himachal Pradesh NCC Battalion and the Minority Morcha Mandal, conducted a joint plantation drive in the Sunni Tehsil of Shimla district. During the campaign, a total of 3,500 saplings were planted in and around the premises of Atal Bihari Government Degree College, Sunni. NCC cadets and members of the Minority Morcha actively participated in the event, demonstrating their commitment to environmental conservation.

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Encouraging Environmental Protection

On the occasion, Naib Subedar Hardev Singh addressed the NCC cadets and members of the Minority Morcha, highlighting the importance of tree plantation and environmental protection. He encouraged everyone to plant more trees and, more importantly, to nurture and protect them to ensure a cleaner and greener environment for future generations. He further informed that, in addition to the plantation targets officially assigned to the 133 Eco TA (Dogra) Battalion, the unit has voluntarily set an additional goal of planting 75,000 saplings within its area of responsibility. To achieve this objective, extensive plantation drives are being conducted in collaboration with schools, panchayats, and local communities. The initiative aims to promote environmental conservation, enhance forest cover, and contribute towards making Himachal Pradesh greener and more sustainable.

A Message of Community Participation

On this occasion, Gurmeet Singh, State President of the Minority Morcha, appreciated the plantation initiative undertaken by the 133 Eco TA (Dogra) Battalion and commended the unit's dedicated efforts towards environmental protection.

The joint plantation drive by the personnel of the 133 Eco TA (Dogra) Battalion, NCC cadets, and members of the Minority Morcha conveyed a strong message of environmental conservation and community participation. The event marked a significant step towards nature conservation, social responsibility, and the creation of a greener future, serving as an excellent example of collective commitment towards protecting the environment. (ANI)